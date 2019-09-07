Author Susan Pare, who spent much of her youth in Columbus, has released a new mystery novel, “She Never Stopped Talking,” available on Amazon. The book is available in paperback and digital formats. Pare is a 1957 Columbus High School graduate.
The book is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents are either the product of the author’s imagination or are used fictionally. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or the actual events or locales is entirely coincidental. In other words, it’s all made up and none of it is true.
Books can be purchased on Amazon – www.amazon.com or through Pare’s website www.susanlpare.com.
Book synopsis
A knock on the door in the middle of the night. Your heart races and you know if you answer that knock, your world might change forever. Nichole opened the door the night that knock came and, in one split second, her world came crashing down.
A horrible car accident starts the downhill plunge that slowly begins to destroy a once happy family. Never in a million years did Nichole consider, when she opened the door, that she would be spending months in a hospital sitting next to her comatose daughter.
Somethings are not what they seem and, soon after the accident, Sheriff Katts determines that it wasn’t an accident at all but a deliberate act of a jealous ex-boyfriend. However, knowing it and proving it are two different things. Before Sheriff Katts can make an arrest, the young man is found murdered. And, there are plenty of suspects, including Nichole.
When Sheriff Katts is sure he has his man, new evidence points him in an entirely different direction and to another body, discovered in a place where no one ever wants to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)