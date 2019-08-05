A brush fire broke out Saturday morning after two men lit off fireworks in a nature preserve just east of the unincorporated community of Anacker, authorities say.
In a Saturday news release, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said his department received a report of a brush fire in the French Creek Wildlife Area northeast of Portage at 11:08 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies responded to Fox River Road near County Highway CM in the town of Fort Winnebago.
The person who reported the fire to authorities said they were fishing when someone launched fireworks into the sky behind them. A fire then broke out in a dry brush area east of a parking lot and expanded to the size of half a football field.
Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured, and none of the facilities at French Creek Wildlife Area were damaged.
Brandner said at least one vehicle with a Wisconsin license plate was seen parked in a lot along Fox River Road shortly before the fire. A witness described the vehicle as having a color similar to black and appeared to be a Honda Accord with baseball hats lying underneath the back window.
Two men around the age of 25 were seen in the area where the fire started, and deputies found freshly used fireworks there.
The Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior EMS and Poynette DNR ranger assisted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on scene.
Brandner is asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)