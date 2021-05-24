Automotion classic car show revs on in Wisconsin Dells for 35th year

“We’ve been through a lot this last year,” she said. “I think we are in a really good spot.”

Automotion also had many free activities such as flower planting, balloon artists, entertainer TJ Howell and Greg’s Speed Shop for the SWAP meet. The Kilbourn Fire Department was also there to show its fire trucks. For some car enthusiasts, it was their first time in the Mt. Olympus parking lot since the event was last held at Noah’s Ark in 2019. This year was the second year Mt. Olympus hosted Automotion.

One of the Dells area's biggest events came over one week after the Center for Disease Control announced those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can participate in most activities without a mask. Dobbs said she hadn’t heard of any complaints or concerns about COVID-19 at the first day of the event. The event still had some precautions in place, like hand sanitizing stations and sinks set up around the parking lot for people to utilize.

To some attendees, like Karen Jungmann, a West Bend resident and member of the Kirchhayn Cruisers Car Club, the latest guidance was a comfort to get out of the house.

“We still kind of social distance but you feel a little freer,” Jungmann said.