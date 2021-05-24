Automotion classic car show revs on in Wisconsin Dells for 35th year

Engines roared to life as the event that kicks off the summer in Wisconsin Dells got underway for its first day May 22.
By noon, around 1,000 classic cars were parked in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. A line had started since 6 a.m. for car enthusiasts to register their classic car to display at the event, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
The parking lot was also full of spectators, a vast majority of them not wearing masks, walking around to see the line of hot rides on display. It was a much different scene than six months ago when Automotion was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weather was sunny with temperatures in the 70s rather than the rainy weather seen in the fall. Nicer weather usually attracts more people to the event.
“We didn’t have the turnout we were hoping for (last year), and prior to that we had three good years of rain so we are so lucky and so happy today to bring everybody to the show,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs said the amount of people at Automotion was a good sign of what’s to come in Wisconsin Dells this summer as the area continues to recover from the last year’s restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve been through a lot this last year,” she said. “I think we are in a really good spot.”
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau calls new CDC mask guidelines 'welcoming,' resorts still figuring out policy
Automotion also had many free activities such as flower planting, balloon artists, entertainer TJ Howell and Greg’s Speed Shop for the SWAP meet. The Kilbourn Fire Department was also there to show its fire trucks. For some car enthusiasts, it was their first time in the Mt. Olympus parking lot since the event was last held at Noah’s Ark in 2019. This year was the second year Mt. Olympus hosted Automotion.
One of the Dells area's biggest events came over one week after the Center for Disease Control announced those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can participate in most activities without a mask. Dobbs said she hadn’t heard of any complaints or concerns about COVID-19 at the first day of the event. The event still had some precautions in place, like hand sanitizing stations and sinks set up around the parking lot for people to utilize.
To some attendees, like Karen Jungmann, a West Bend resident and member of the Kirchhayn Cruisers Car Club, the latest guidance was a comfort to get out of the house.
“We still kind of social distance but you feel a little freer,” Jungmann said.
Dobbs said many of the people who attend Automotion to show cars are from multiple generations. Spectators come from all over the nation.
“If you have a love for cars or just want to be outside this is where you want to be today,” Dobbs said. “It is our only large car show, there is some other smaller ones throughout the year, but this is the biggest one to kick off.”
Don Berg, a Platteville resident, displayed a 1930 Ford Model A he purchased in January. He’s attended Automotion every single year with his family since it started over three decades ago and has shown other various classic cars he’s owned and restored throughout the years. He didn’t attend Automotion last year with the pandemic and weather.
“I enjoy talking about what we’ve done to fix them up,” Berg said. “We like doing it every year.”
The tradition of Automotion is also special for Dan and Gale Lemberger, West Allis residents who displayed their 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo. The couple didn’t attend Automotion last year with the coronavirus and other plans scheduled after it was shifted to September.
“We cancel plans to come up here every year,” Gale Lemberger said. “It’s tradition.”
Rockford, Illinois resident Phil Menard displayed his 1989 Volvo 740 Turbo, which was parked for six years in his driveway before he decided to show it at Automotion. It was his fourth time attending Automotion and first opportunity to show his car.
“What I like about Automotion the best is how everyone here, we all gather around and just get together,” Menard said. “It makes it seem like a blast from the past when you see all these cars going and all the motors going. It’s real nice to see and hear.”
Mauston residents Mitch Wengrzynowicz and his daughter, Morgan, attended Automotion with Morgan’s boyfriend David Ovaska as spectators. They usually attend Automotion every year for several reasons from their love for classic cars to seeing the traffic up and down the Dells’ area and meeting new people.
They also attended last year’s Automotion when it rained and noticed a lot more people attending the car show this year.
“I think everybody is ready to be out,” Morgan Wengrzynowicz said.
