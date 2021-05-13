Automotion returns to Wisconsin Dells May 22-23

If you go

What: 35th annual Automotion Classic Car Show

When: May 22-23

Where: Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, 1881 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy A, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23.

Cost: Spectator parking free. Cost to register car $10 before May 16. Day of Automotion $15.

Info: Call Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau 608-254-4636. Website – wisdells.com/Automotion.htm. Facebook- Automotion Classic Car Show