JUNEAU — AutoPets, “the maker of the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market” is expanding its operations in Juneau.
The company, which is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, manufactures and ships the Litter-Robot in Juneau.
Launched in 2000, the company currently employs more than 90 people — 45 at the Juneau plant at 561 S. Fairfield Ave. In Juneau the company will add 30,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, a new dock area and an expanded parking area. Groundbreaking for the expansion took place in late October, with plans to have the space in use in early spring of 2020.
It is estimated that between 10 and 20 new assembly associates will be added at the plant over the next 18 months.
The expansion, noted AutoPets’ founder and President Brad Baxter, is the result of the company’s significant growth over the last few years. A new business unit, known as Litterbox.com, as well as the upcoming launch of an automatic pet feeder to complement the company’s automatic litter box, has led to the company outgrowing its existing facility in Juneau.
“We love being in Juneau,” said Baxter. “We have a great workforce that really cares about the products we produce. Our success depends on our people and we have a great crew in Juneau!”
Thrive Economic Development President Vicki Pratt, CEcD, began working with AutoPets in early 2018, making them aware of incentives offered by the state and city to manufacturers.
“We always want to make sure that businesses don’t leave money on the table,” said Pratt. “Incentives are great, but they’re not effective if a business doesn’t know about them or how to access them, so we try to help make those connections.”
“We appreciate Vicki reaching out to us and making us aware of the incentives available,” said Baxter, indicating that the company is currently completing the forms needed to access state incentives.
Baxter also noted his appreciation for the City of Juneau for its support of the company’s growth plans.
“We look forward to making Juneau an international manufacturing and fulfillment hub for high-tech pet products,” he said.
“The city of Juneau’s goal is not only to attract new business, but support and retain the existing industries within our city,” said Dan Wegener, Mayor of Juneau. “We’re thrilled that AutoPets is expanding in Juneau and look forward to supporting its continued success and growth in our community.”
