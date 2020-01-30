Average 2019 benefits per vet reach about $9,000 in Juneau County

As the number of veterans in Juneau County continues to rise, the Juneau County Veterans’ Service Office is working to make sure those veterans have access to the benefits they earned while serving in the military.

According to Veterans’ Service Officer Colin Moten, the more than 2,500 veterans in Juneau County received an average of just under $9,000 in benefits per veteran in 2019, with total benefits to veterans, benefits, and survivors reaching over $23 million from the Federal Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The number of veterans in Juneau County in 2019 rose to 2,286, with an additional about 250 veterans in the New Lisbon Correctional and Sand Ridge Treatment Center.

“We have a lower income in Juneau County, but a much higher usage of benefits,” Moten said.

Moten said the Juneau County Veterans’ Service Office had a 2019 budget of $139,318, consisting of $129,318 from the county levy and a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The department came in under budget by over $4,000 during 2019.