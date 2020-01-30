Average 2019 benefits per vet reach about $9,000 in Juneau County

As the number of veterans in Juneau County continues to rise, the Juneau County Veterans’ Service Office is working to make sure those veterans have access to the benefits they earned while serving in the military.
According to Veterans’ Service Officer Colin Moten, the more than 2,500 veterans in Juneau County received an average of just under $9,000 in benefits per veteran in 2019, with total benefits to veterans, benefits, and survivors reaching over $23 million from the Federal Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The number of veterans in Juneau County in 2019 rose to 2,286, with an additional about 250 veterans in the New Lisbon Correctional and Sand Ridge Treatment Center.
“We have a lower income in Juneau County, but a much higher usage of benefits,” Moten said.
You have free articles remaining.
Moten said the Juneau County Veterans’ Service Office had a 2019 budget of $139,318, consisting of $129,318 from the county levy and a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The department came in under budget by over $4,000 during 2019.
“Based on the average total of veteran benefits and grants coming into Juneau County from the federal Veterans Administration, a return of $184 benefit dollars are received for each budget dollar spent assessed to the county tax levy,” Moten said in a report to the Juneau County Board Jan. 21.
Included in the programs managed by the Veterans’ Service Office is the maintenance of 4,200 veterans’ graves for flags and flag holders. According to Moten, 53 veterans died in Juneau County in 2019.
For 2020, Moten said the Veterans’ Service Office is working to help ensure veterans in Juneau County know of two important changes for benefits.
Under new guidelines, veterans who served in the Navy or in another service on ships within 12 nautical miles of the coasts of Vietnam and Cambodia during the Vietnam War, and their children, are now eligible for benefits including health care and disability related to exposure to “Agent Orange.” Under previous rules, only those who served on the ground or water within the land borders of those countries were eligible.
The second benefit change the Veterans’ Service Office is focusing on is a new law that took effect Jan. 1, 2020 which makes additional veterans eligible for commissary, exchange, and morale, welfare, and recreation retail facilities privileges. All service connected veterans, Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, and primary family caregivers of eligible veterans can take advantage of the law change.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.