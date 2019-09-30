Now successful aviation entrepreneurs, brothers Dale and Alan Klapmeier started Cirrus Aircraft on their family’s farm in Baraboo in 1984.
“It’s a little surreal,” Dale Klapmeier said when revisiting the property in June. “When I think back, I was 22 years old — Alan was 25 years old — when we decided we’re kicking the cows out of the basement of the barn because we’re going to build an airplane in there.”
Dale Klapmeier returned to his company’s birthplace while filming as a guest star on “Airtime,” a new series by London-based consulting firm Elixirr that features founders and CEOs of innovative companies.
During the show, Elixirr’s founder Stephen Newton interviews his guests as he flies them — via a Cirrus SR22T — to the places that shaped their lives and successes. “Airtime” aims to tell the “human story behind the business brand,” Elixirr Marketing Principal Ellie Duffus wrote in an email.
“The show’s purpose is to inspire a younger generation by showcasing the success of disruptive entrepreneurs,” Duffus wrote. “Most importantly we want to showcase the passion, vision and resilience that is needed to succeed. We chose to do it in the context of aviation as we think it best captures the entrepreneurial spirit of ‘nothing is impossible’ with discipline, passion and vision – all things pilots do every day.”
In the second episode, the “Airtime” crew first meet Klapmeier in Duluth, Minnesota, where Cirrus Aircraft is headquartered, and Newton flies them to Baraboo. While Klapmeier grew up in Illinois, his family owned a vacation home in Baraboo.
“It’s a wonderful place,” Klapmeier said on “Airtime.” “It’s on top of the bluffs — the Baraboo hills. Beautiful country, and that’s also where we started our playing with airplanes.”
He and his brother built their first airplane and their first hangar there in the mid 1980s, where they stayed until moving the company to Duluth in 1994. They wanted to take on well-established aviation companies, a mindset Klapmeier describes with a laugh as “either pure arrogance or total stupidity.”
By 2014, the brothers were inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.
In the episode, Duffus said the Klapmeiers “completely revolutionized” the aviation industry by pioneering new technologies, including a parachute system meant to carry the entire plane.
“You’ll often hear them described as the modern-day Wright brothers,” she said.
After Klapmeier gives Newton a tour of the farm property, they move on to Oshkosh. Klapmeier and his brother introduced their first aircraft in Oshkosh, which now houses their original VK-30 at the EAA Aviation Museum.
Three episodes of “Airtime” are available to view at no cost on its website, elixirr.com/airtime. The show also will be released “soon” on Amazon Prime, according to Duffus.
