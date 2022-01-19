Baby-sitting clinics in full swing: Experts provide child care insights

Child care staff from Marshfield Medical Center/Kids Care is once again providing expertise for a baby-sitting class on Jan. 17 and Feb 18 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. The long-running program is offered by the Beaver Dam Community Services and Activities Department with Kids Care veteran provider Eileen Schwandt doing the teaching.
Class sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Youths from age 12 to 14 are admitted. While the first session was full, the Feb. 18 class still has openings.
According to the description of the one-day, five-hour course, “Students will receive the information and skills necessary to provide safe and responsible care for children in the absence of their parents or guardian. They’ll also develop skills in leadership, safety and safe play, basic care and professionalism.”
“It’s very comprehensive,” said recreation supervisor Joan Hohenstein. “They not only do safety (CPR and first aid) but they do house rules, fires and guns. They also learn baby-sitting basics like diapering, bottle feeding, burping, discipline, behavior problems …. They’re equipped to handle all ages and stages, so it’s not just babies that they learn about. They learn about toddlers and older kids as well, because some of these kids are looking after their siblings.”
She continued, “Some are doing this for their livelihood at this stage. That’s how they make their money. So they learn how to run their own baby-sitting business and how to deal with the parents. It’s a lot of stuff, and all very useful. They even learn games. There’s a whole section on redirecting kids when they’re acting up, so they have a whole scenario of options to teach and play. When the students are finished they’re very well equipped to be good baby-sitters.”
According to Hohenstein, feedback from participants and others has been good.
“They feel very confident,” she said. “Coming out of the training they feel comfortable handling situations that they didn’t know how to handle or maybe even weren’t aware that they would have to handle.”
The program through the American Academy of Pediatrics is offered nationwide. In Beaver Dam, the classes are held two to three times a year. This year there will be five classes due in part to COVID-19 and increased home care demands.
Class sizes are small so each student has the opportunity for maximum learning and engagement.
A certification card is included in the fee to add to the students’ credentials and qualifications.
