Baby-sitting clinics in full swing: Experts provide child care insights

She continued, “Some are doing this for their livelihood at this stage. That’s how they make their money. So they learn how to run their own baby-sitting business and how to deal with the parents. It’s a lot of stuff, and all very useful. They even learn games. There’s a whole section on redirecting kids when they’re acting up, so they have a whole scenario of options to teach and play. When the students are finished they’re very well equipped to be good baby-sitters.”

According to Hohenstein, feedback from participants and others has been good.

“They feel very confident,” she said. “Coming out of the training they feel comfortable handling situations that they didn’t know how to handle or maybe even weren’t aware that they would have to handle.”

The program through the American Academy of Pediatrics is offered nationwide. In Beaver Dam, the classes are held two to three times a year. This year there will be five classes due in part to COVID-19 and increased home care demands.

Class sizes are small so each student has the opportunity for maximum learning and engagement.

A certification card is included in the fee to add to the students’ credentials and qualifications.

