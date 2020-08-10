Backpack Project works through COVID-19 challenges to bring school supplies to Baraboo students

Some students might not be starting school in person like usual this fall, but Backpack Project founder Becky Hovde wants to make sure that those who are still have the supplies they need to fit in and be successful.
“Being poor or disadvantaged doesn’t mean you give up your dignity and it doesn’t make you less of a person,” Hovde said. “It just means you’re getting through some difficult times, and we’re there to help.”
Every year since 2008, the nonprofit organization run by Hovde has distributed free backpacks, school supplies, books, hygiene products and handmade items to children in the Baraboo School District whose families apply and meet the Backpack Project’s income criteria. Their participation is confidential, Hovde said.
Some are families that make just enough to be disqualified from government assistance programs, some are retirees raising their grandchildren, some are dealing with the death of a parent, chronic illness or disability and some are military families in need of “a little extra help,” she said.
“I especially like to see the kids come to pick up their stuff when we have this event, because the volunteers that I get are happy to be there, they’re friendly, they’re caring people, and it just makes our community that much tighter when they can get that glimpse of a smile -- especially now that we’ve all been locked up for a while,” Hovde said. “It’ll be kind of nice.”
She’s seeking volunteers to work the three-hour event Aug. 22. She’d particularly like to recruit current or retired teachers, school board members and local business professionals. Interested volunteers can contact her at 608-963-8230 or hivebiz65@gmail.com.
“I really want some of our professionals and our educators this year to come and see and help and just maybe get some new ideas from them even,” Hovde said.
Instead of its usual location in the basement of First United Methodist Church, distribution will be held outdoors in the church parking lot with a limited number of people allowed to be there at a time to ensure social distancing, she said. Everyone will be wearing masks, and all of the children getting supplies also will receive a mask made and donated by Katy Heller of Baraboo.
The Neighborly free clothing store would usually be held concurrently, but both events won’t fit in the parking lot at the same time, so Hovde said the Neighborly will be on Aug. 29.
Funded by grants and donations, the project has grown from helping 68 children in its first year to as many as 250 per year recently. This year, Hovde said 180 children signed up. While the number isn’t as high as she expected, she noted some families are opting for virtual learning and probably don’t need the usual supplies.
The church and Baraboo Children’s Museum have been collecting donations of school supplies for the Backpack Project. Museum founder Jed Crouse, who has been associated with the organization since it began, said “it’s been incredible” to watch it grow over the years.
“Our goal is to serve the children of our community, so coming from the children’s museum into school-aged kids is all part of the same process of preparing kids for life-long learning,” Crouse said. “If we can support other organizations that are doing similar things, we want to make sure we’re a support to them.”
Applications for the program are usually given to students at school in March -- though it’s independent from the district -- but this year, schools closed due to COVID-19 before Hovde sent the forms. Instead, she handed applications out at Beyond Blessed Food Pantry every week this summer, promoted the program on social media and radio and got help from social services and St. Vincent de Paul. Applications are due by Friday.
Hovde said she sent out donation requests to businesses, organizations and individuals, who “responded richly.” The organization accepts donations year-round.
“I can’t do this alone,” she said. “This is entirely a community project and it’s been a wonderful project.”
