Backpack Project works through COVID-19 challenges to bring school supplies to Baraboo students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some students might not be starting school in person like usual this fall, but Backpack Project founder Becky Hovde wants to make sure that those who are still have the supplies they need to fit in and be successful.

“Being poor or disadvantaged doesn’t mean you give up your dignity and it doesn’t make you less of a person,” Hovde said. “It just means you’re getting through some difficult times, and we’re there to help.”

Every year since 2008, the nonprofit organization run by Hovde has distributed free backpacks, school supplies, books, hygiene products and handmade items to children in the Baraboo School District whose families apply and meet the Backpack Project’s income criteria. Their participation is confidential, Hovde said.

Some are families that make just enough to be disqualified from government assistance programs, some are retirees raising their grandchildren, some are dealing with the death of a parent, chronic illness or disability and some are military families in need of “a little extra help,” she said.