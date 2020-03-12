You are the owner of this article.
Badger Honor Flight canceled, fundraiser postponed
Veterans on the May 18 Badger Honor Flight view the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

 STAR TIMES FILE PHOTO

The Honor Flight Network has canceled all Honor Flights through April 30.

The decision was made after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued advisories that adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of infection and should avoid non-essential air travel, and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19. The organization will monitor the situation in the coming weeks to determine if the mandatory suspension of Honor Flight travel will be extended further.

This decision has an immediate impact on Badger Honor Flight’s April 18 flight, and potential impact on May flights.

Fundraising volunteer Kelly McMillan said that due to coronavirus concerns, the 10th Annual Badger Honor Flight All American Cookout that was to be held Saturday in Beaver Dam has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined.

