Badger Honor Flight cancels fall flight season

The Badger Honor Flight board of directors canceled the fall flight season in order to reduce the risk to veterans and others who take the flight while the pandemic is still ongoing.

“When we weigh the risks – known or unknown – of flying our nation’s Heroes to Washington, D.C., in the midst of a pandemic, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to wait until we can safely fly and give our veterans, guardians, and volunteers the patriotic and celebratory Honor Flight experience we have all grown to love and cherish,” according to the press release on the Badger Honor Flight Facebook page.

Badger Honor Flight, which has flown for 10 year, is built on a vast network of volunteers, sponsors, and partners who work towards honoring veterans.

Badger Honor Flight has come to be a full-on celebration; whether at the Send-Off when we greet our Veterans and Guardians at 4:30 a.m. or when the band plays one of the military branch hymns while 5,000 spectators welcome back our veterans and guardians, shake a veteran’s hand and thank them for their service.

The organization hopes to be back in the air in 2021.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

