With three Badger Honor Flights scheduled for 2019, two events are planned for Aug. 10 to help raise funds.
“The honor flight network was started in 2006 following the opening of the World War II memorial in Washington DC,” said Bob Kelter of Badger Honor Flight. “Badger Honor Flight (is) the sixth hub in the state of Wisconsin, there’s one in Milwaukee, La Crosse, Madison, Eau Claire, Green Bay and (Superior).”
The purpose of honor flights is to help fly veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials built in recognition of their service in various wars.
“We’ve been running flights since the spring of 2010 and (this) will be our 36th flight in September,” Kelter said. “Many people have embraced this very worthy cause.”
One event opportunity for locals to donate is the 8 a.m. Emergency Services Softball Tournament Aug. 10 at Westwynde Park. This year there will be a tent and a bounce house.
“My grandpa actually got to go on one of the honor flights with my mom right before he passed away,” said Tanner Leister, who is coordinating the tournament. “I saw, just the impact that it had. To this day, my mom talks about it.”
Merrimac Fire and Rescue, the Prairie du Sac Fire Department, Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Ambulance and Sauk Prairie Police Department will all compete in the softball tournament.
“We always have a good time,” Leister said.
Another event is scheduled for Aug. 10: a tractor poker run at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 9 a.m. The day will include a tractor parade, barbecue dinner, dancers, Madison Tuba Euphonium Ensemble and a bag tournament.
As time passes, the veterans being taken on honor flights, changes but the purpose remains the same. “As the years go on there’s less and less WWII veterans,” said Fritz Wyttenbach. “Now they’re doing the Korean veterans... and the Vietnam veterans.”
Stanly Theis of Badger Honor Flight said sometimes veterans never got to experience a proper homecoming, and honor flights are a way of delivering that experience many years later.
“Fritz went on the flight with his uncle, and when he came back he said ‘we’ve got to do something, that just changed my life,’” Theis said.
Theis is one community member who helps plant and maintain the flower arrangement of over 5,000 petunias planted near Sauk Prairie Healthcare as a recreation of the American Flag.
“The living petunia flag is a product of many peoples’ efforts, but mostly Stan and Fritz,” Kelter said.
A silhouette statue recreation of the famous “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” portrait stands next to the living flag. The statue was produced by Mcfarlane Manufacturing.
Kelter said the goal this year is to raise $100,000. It’s a sum Badger Honor Flight has reached before.
In 2015, “our goal was to raise $100,000,” Kelter said. The community raised $218,000 that year.
“We fully funded two flights out of that one year of effort,” Kelter said.
Donations can be mailed to 2131 Broadway Street in Prairie du Sac, and questions can be directed to sltheis@merr.com.
More information about the Aug. 10 events and Badger Honor Flight can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
