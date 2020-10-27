Bail reduction denied for woman accused of homicide by delivering drugs

A request by a woman's family to have her cash bail reduced following felony charges was denied as her attorney questions the evidence.

Danielle Pionke, a 25-year-old Portage woman, was jailed in June after being charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide from drug delivery and delivery of narcotics. She was placed on $50,000 cash bond and remains in jail custody as of Tuesday afternoon. She is accused of providing a man with drugs that later caused his overdose, which can lead to charges of reckless homicide in Wisconsin.

A family member of Pionke sent a letter to the court requesting that her cash bail be modified to $1,000 to $2,000 in the hopes that Pionke could be released and begin treatment for drug addiction, which the letter said she is not receiving while incarcerated. The letter noted that Pionke has opportunities for work and counseling lined up, but that she cannot apply to one sober living facility without an in-person interview.

Judge Troy Cross denied a motion for bail reduction on Monday, according to court records.

The family member said in the letter that the reduction request was reasonable given testimony at a preliminary hearing Sept. 9. Pionke's attorney Steven Sarbacker poked holes in the charges, according to the hearing transcript.