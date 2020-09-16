Bald Eagle Watching Days in Sauk Prairie plans different approach for 2021

While the pandemic has postponed a number of events across the country, that’s not an option for an event that relies on migratory patterns and timing.

“It’s the time the Eagles are at their peak along the Wisconsin River,” Keefe said of why the event will be altered this winter rather than postponed due to the pandemic. “What we have in Sauk Prairie in the wintertime is basically wintering Eagles. They congregate in the wintertime in roosts, which are large bowl-like areas on the bluffs alongside the river. We have about 10 to 12 different roosts that we monitor.

“In the winter time, they’re basically moving away from the north lands, which is where they summer and breed and nest, to come to where they can get food. Because when it’s frozen up north, they can’t fish. When there’s snow on the ground, it’s harder to spot rabbits and other critters scurrying around the ground. … Here they can still get to what’s most important to them, and that’s food.”

While winter is prime time for bald eagles in the Sauk Prairie area, there are a growing amount of nesting eagles in the summer. The increasing numbers correspond with a population explosion that began with DDT pesticides — which made shells thin, causing them to break before hatching — being banned in 1972 by the United States and Canada.