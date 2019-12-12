Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity seeks to highlight community efforts and gather ideas for more

Baraboo High School students will participate in a panel discussion and show a student-made video.

Community members then will break into discussion groups, each led by an adult facilitator and a student facilitator, to talk about where the city excels and where it could improve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m just looking forward to this as an opportunity to share and celebrate things that have happened in the community in the past year toward making it a more welcoming place and gather ideas to continue along the same lines,” Huffaker said.

Huffaker encourages anyone in the community to attend. She said she’s hoping about 100 people participate.

If you go What: Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity When: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday Where: Baraboo High School commons, 1201 Draper St.

“I think if we have a good community response ... we would like to continue doing this on a yearly basis,” Huffaker said.