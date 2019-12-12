Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity seeks to highlight community efforts and gather ideas for more

Unity is the theme of the latest community event meant to celebrate diversity and help Baraboo become more welcoming for all, according to organizers.
The Baraboo Acts Coalition, a group of local leaders that formed after a series of events last year addressed the fallout from a photo of Baraboo students that received international attention, is planning Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the school, featuring food, beverages and discussion, said coalition co-facilitator Alex Paulson.
“We call ourselves the Greatest Place on Earth, and we just want to become greater and greater, and so (we’re) just kind of looking for initiatives and ways forward to make Baraboo as great as it can be,” Paulson said.
After opening remarks, Paulson and co-facilitator Marcy Huffaker will talk about various community initiatives from the past year that have furthered efforts to make Baraboo more inclusive.
Baraboo High School students will participate in a panel discussion and show a student-made video.
Community members then will break into discussion groups, each led by an adult facilitator and a student facilitator, to talk about where the city excels and where it could improve.
“I’m just looking forward to this as an opportunity to share and celebrate things that have happened in the community in the past year toward making it a more welcoming place and gather ideas to continue along the same lines,” Huffaker said.
Huffaker encourages anyone in the community to attend. She said she’s hoping about 100 people participate.
“I think if we have a good community response ... we would like to continue doing this on a yearly basis,” Huffaker said.
Working in collaboration with the Baraboo Acts Coalition, the student group includes members of various high school organizations, such as GSA, which advocates for LGBTQ issues, the social justice club, Indigenous Students United and LUCES, a club for first-generation immigrants, Paulson said.
Those same students are organizing a Thunderbird Day of Unity on Tuesday at the high school with the help of Baraboo School District administrators and staff. Closed to the public, the event will be similar to last year’s Thunderbird Day of Peace, though this one will be student-facilitated, according to district spokeswoman Holly Henderson.
Paulson, a BHS teacher, said the students are eager to engage with their community.
“We’re looking forward to having community engagement, and I know the students are looking forward to it as well,” he said. “They were really interested in having a community component to their day as well, and so it was kind of a natural partnership.”
