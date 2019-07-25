When Baraboo District Ambulance Service employee Jess Seefeld deployed with her military unit last year, her experience in the agency’s billing division went with her.
The organization’s oversight commission learned Wednesday that without Seefeld, unpaid bills often weren’t addressed.
Commission member Tim Stieve referred to the current billing follow-up practices as a “cluster.”
“She left and there were all sorts of problems,” Stieve said, gesturing toward Seefeld, who sat in a corner of the district administrative office meeting room. “It was a mess.”
Seefeld deployed in June 2018, and returned to work at the ambulance service earlier this month. She said Wednesday that from the time she left the department until spring, no one followed up on bills, which means the requests for payment were sent out, but a number of them went unpaid. The bills grew to $1.2 million.
“There was no follow-up done,” Seefeld said. “I think there were assumptions that somebody knew how to do it, or somebody was doing it, and it was never reported directly that it wasn’t happening.”
EMS Chief Dana Sechler said the job of pursuing bills previously sent out to ensure payment was delegated to all staff in Seefeld’s absence. Information and technology and logistics employee Amos Vande Hei oversaw the billing department, Sechler said.
Business Manager Troy Snow said he notified managers of the accounts receivable issue in February. By June, the $1.2 million shortfall was significant enough to require the district to dip into reserve funds meant as savings to cover operational costs. That same month, leadership from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service informed the oversight commission members before reporting the concern to the full city council.
“Last month’s meeting, I felt like I got hit by a 2-by-4 across the head,” Stieve said.
Seefeld said in her absence, “a lot of payments weren’t applied correctly,” which inflated the accounts receivable total.
“There’s probably inaccuracies among a lot of numbers in a lot of places,” Seefeld said, adding that it would likely take a month or two before numbers can be corrected and incoming revenue clearly can be identified. The main part of Seefeld’s job in the office is to pursue payment for bills already sent out. Sechler said insurance companies are responsible for the majority of the money owed to the service. When a bill is sent to the company representing a patient, the company may only pay a portion of the invoice or reject it for a variety of reasons. Seefeld is responsible to take the returned bill and modify it to ensure the invoice is filled out in a way that it will be approved. She also can advocate that the full amount should be paid by citing previous agreements or other factors.
For the past year, no one has handled these tasks.
“Honestly, the numbers for the past year — June to May — of this year have been highly inaccurate,” she said. “I’m finding a lot of payments we’ve actually had, but they’re not reflected, so that contractual allowances are not reflected accurately. There’s going to be a big change.”
Sechler said steps could have been taken to avoid the problem. For instance, the agency could have hired a third-party company or found a person to replace Seefeld during her absence.
“There wasn’t enough follow-up that was needed,” Sechler said.
The service also handles billing for Pardeeville EMS and the Camp Douglas EMS groups. Sechler said neither of those departments was affected because the responsibility of those accounts fell to separate workers. Baraboo makes roughly $25,000 in revenue by handling the finances of outside departments.
Some of the service billing department employees were present for the discussion. Nancy Rago said she was working on current billing and Rachel Willer was overseeing Pardeeville EMS’ bills. Willer said during the meeting that she learned about the financial issues at the agency through a news report.
“It might be that there was a misconception on the part of the chief that things were getting done, but it didn’t come from the billers,” Rago said, noting that no action was taken despite management being informed of discrepancies. “We didn’t have anybody in charge who took control and got the job done. Unfortunately, it got let go until Jess got back.”
Though Seefeld has been systematically returning to bills, resubmitting information to companies and has hope the accounts receivable number will decrease, commission members said work is still necessary to avoid a budget deficit. Stieve also said he would like to see adequate cross-training completed and an evaluation of the cost of a third-party billing company for the future.
As part of its ongoing financial difficulties, the service requested approval from its eight municipal members to open a line of credit with Baraboo State Bank. The line of borrowing up to $500,000 comes with a charge of $260 and an interest rate of 5.5% over 12 months. All assets of the service will be used as collateral. In a special members meeting immediately after the Ambulance Commission meeting, approval for the credit line was passed unanimously by representatives from the city and town of Baraboo and the town of Fairfield. Excelsior, Greenfield, Sumpter and West Baraboo members were absent.
