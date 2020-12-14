Baraboo ambulance service plans sale of administrative building

Petty said the commission analyzed all three options closely, but agreed in the end to follow advice from the longstanding real estate and auction company. As far as an anticipated price for the building, Petty said all they can hope for is a fair market value.

“It’s sort of like you have to have a crystal ball,” Petty said. “You just don’t know.”

Petty said he remains optimistic knowing that the building is zoned both as a commercial and residential property, which means someone looking to operate a business near downtown could do so while also living in the large home. There’s also the chance someone might want to flip the building for a profit, Petty said.

The delay affects a plan to try to avoid holding the building for longer than necessary. While it is a government structure, meaning there are no property taxes owed, the costs of maintaining the building will continue as long as BDAS owns it. Johnson said he told commissioners initially that “the longer we hold onto it, the longer we have to pay to heat it,” a sentiment that Petty echoed.

“We would be sitting on that building, heating it, and we wouldn’t have anyone using the darn thing,” Petty said.