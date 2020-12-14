Baraboo ambulance service plans sale of administrative building

As the Baraboo District Ambulance Service shifts to its new shared home with the Baraboo Fire Department, it also has plans to eliminate some space.
The administrative building, 121 Fifth Street, will soon be sold at auction after the Ambulance Commission voted unanimously during its Dec. 2 meeting to work with real estate and auction company Gavin Brothers of Reedsburg.
EMS Chief Caleb Johnson said the commission “had a lot of discussion” on which option of three presented by the auction company would be best for the building.
The commissioners, which represent eight municipalities within the district, agreed to the recommended method of “absolute sale.” There is no starting bid, but the building is also sold “as is,” said commission member Joel Petty, who represents the city of Baraboo.
Though Johnson said they had hoped to sign a drafted contract in the second week of December, the service had to delay its timeline to ensure the building was entirely emptied of supplies. Then photos can be taken and the sale can move forward, he said Monday.
The method the commission is using the sell the building sets no minimum bid. Johnson said the first option was to have a starting bid with an advertised price, keeping it low. The second option was to use a common style of sale that would allow the seller to confirm the agreement before it is finalized. Commission members had concerns over whether that would drive away bidders because a sale wouldn’t be guaranteed if the service changed its mind.
Petty said the commission analyzed all three options closely, but agreed in the end to follow advice from the longstanding real estate and auction company. As far as an anticipated price for the building, Petty said all they can hope for is a fair market value.
“It’s sort of like you have to have a crystal ball,” Petty said. “You just don’t know.”
Petty said he remains optimistic knowing that the building is zoned both as a commercial and residential property, which means someone looking to operate a business near downtown could do so while also living in the large home. There’s also the chance someone might want to flip the building for a profit, Petty said.
The delay affects a plan to try to avoid holding the building for longer than necessary. While it is a government structure, meaning there are no property taxes owed, the costs of maintaining the building will continue as long as BDAS owns it. Johnson said he told commissioners initially that “the longer we hold onto it, the longer we have to pay to heat it,” a sentiment that Petty echoed.
“We would be sitting on that building, heating it, and we wouldn’t have anyone using the darn thing,” Petty said.
No one would be using the building because BDAS administration staff members have moved into an empty portion of the Baraboo Fire Department in recent months, taking advantage of a much larger space than the former home that housed their offices on the next block.
“We’re very excited,” Johnsons said of the shift. “It’s very nice to have space.”
There is no definitive time for the building to be on the market, Johnson said, but a contract has already been finalized. After signing the contract, it would take roughly 45 days to host open houses and arrange for inspections of the building. It would be another 30 to 45 days to close on the sale as well, Johnson said, which means the administrative building will remain under the ownership of the district until at least mid-March.
