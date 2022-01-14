Baraboo anticipates 2023 budget reductions over $800,000

The city of Baraboo anticipates budgeting over $800,000 less than it did this year to balance its budget in 2023 as a result of excess levying of general obligation debt related to tax increment districts.

According to an email sent from Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley to Mayor Rob Nelson and the City Council, debt from three TIDs (6, 7, and 8) have been levied for by the city of Baraboo despite additional revenue from the TIDs being used to pay off debts.

Since 2009, levied amounts that were presented to the state of Wisconsin to pay off debt have not entirely been utilized for that purpose. The email shows that the difference between levied amounts and actual debt payments has varied between $219,523 in 2011 to $819,969 in 2021.

"The city was taking the full amount of capacity for debt levy that they could," Bradley said. "In this particular case, they took that money and used it for operations. Those annual debt payments that were being made by the TIDs, the city was also levying for those and using that money instead of paying TID debt with it. They were using that excess funding and calling it the general levy, which it was not."