Baraboo area business owners start new family venture with Spirit Lake Trading Company

Nicole and PJ Kruschel are familiar with owning a business.

The married couple has been overseeing their own shops for more than 14 years. Despite their familiarity, their newest venture has helped them expand their knowledge of items found in nature.

The new shop is a nature-based gift shop in downtown Baraboo, a family project in more ways than one.

Nicole’s father, former mayor Mike Palm, manages the store. They grew the idea for the shop out of his interest in aggregate and minerals.

“My dad, we knew, was going to be retiring and so we were just trying to come up with something; we’ve always known he likes rocks,” Nicole said. “And we thought it would fit well downtown, rocks. We figured too we could bring in more woodsy type and nature type products and that would really fit well down here.”

From there, they began considering names for the spot. Settling on Spirit Lake to honor the Ho-Chunk Nation name for Devil’s Lake, they toured the building at 138 Third St. in the spring and closed by June.