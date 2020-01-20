Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce honors its champions

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce honored some of its greatest champions during its annual dinner and awards night at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center.

Executive Director Darren Hornby said those highlighted have been great contributors for the chamber by being successful within the community. He shared accomplishments of 2019 and plans for 2020 with the crowd of about 270 people Thursday night.

“It was a great opportunity for all of the members to come together and hear about the accomplishments for 2019,” Hornby said. “It was a great evening of food, drink, camaraderie; as well as education.”

There were five awards categories for the event. Hornby said nominations are compiled by members of the board who serve on the event committee and narrowed down to the top four individuals or businesses in each category. Once that happens, chamber members vote for one of each category.