Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter hosts event, lets public see beginning of renovations

The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter hosted a fundraising event Jan. 31 that provided attendees the opportunity to learn about future plans for the shelter.

The fundraiser, called Not a Gala, featured food donated from local restaurants, and was hosted at Balanced Rock Winery that donated the space for the event. Shuttle rides shifted visitors from the winery to the shelter that is being renovated.

“We had this opportunity with the shelter being so close, to get the public through the building right now, before we open, which will go away as soon as we open,” said the Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the board for the homeless shelter. “Because of the generosity from Balanced rock.”

Mowers said he wanted this event to serve as a way to give back to the community after he and the shelter received heavy support throughout the process of starting in Baraboo.

“We felt it was important for people who have already donated, for people who have supported the shelter to go and see, and be in the physical space,” Mowers said. “That was were it really started, and because of the generosity of Balance Rock and because of the restaurateurs that have donated food, it’s grown into something beyond that — which is wonderful.”

