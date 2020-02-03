Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter hosts event, lets public see beginning of renovations

The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter hosted a fundraising event Jan. 31 that provided attendees the opportunity to learn about future plans for the shelter.
The fundraiser, called Not a Gala, featured food donated from local restaurants, and was hosted at Balanced Rock Winery that donated the space for the event. Shuttle rides shifted visitors from the winery to the shelter that is being renovated.
“We had this opportunity with the shelter being so close, to get the public through the building right now, before we open, which will go away as soon as we open,” said the Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the board for the homeless shelter. “Because of the generosity from Balanced rock.”
Mowers said he wanted this event to serve as a way to give back to the community after he and the shelter received heavy support throughout the process of starting in Baraboo.
“We felt it was important for people who have already donated, for people who have supported the shelter to go and see, and be in the physical space,” Mowers said. “That was were it really started, and because of the generosity of Balance Rock and because of the restaurateurs that have donated food, it’s grown into something beyond that — which is wonderful.”
Renovations have begun on the shelter that will open in the Artisan Senior Living’s vacant memory care facility. The shelter will house men, woman and families. That is a rare occurrence said staff sergeant for the Baraboo Police Department and shelter volunteer Ryan Werner. Usually shelters house only one gender or families for safety reasons.
“It will be a men’s facility, as well as a female and family facility — which is a rarity, because of the safety of having both is difficult and the size,” Werner said. “But we have an ample amount of room here.”
The shelter will have all new flooring, a new kitchen and new bathrooms. It will be furnished and completed with items that donated from local business and organizations, Werner said.
Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Baraboo will be donating appliances and finishes for the new kitchen, St. Clare hospital donated furniture for the living spaces, McGann Furniture in Baraboo donated flooring and Slumberland Furniture donated mattresses.
“It’s great, I think the support is wonderful,” Mowers said. “It’s really wonderful to see people pull together around this.”
Mowers said they don’t have a strict deadline for when the renovations will be complete and open, but he hopes it will be by the end of Spring.
