Baraboo area winds up for Circus Celebration, parade of elephants this weekend

“What we did is we just kind of re-invented the wheel and decided that, OK, what we’ll do is we’ll move the event around, so you don’t have a mass gathering, necessarily,” he said.

The entertainment stage at UW-Baraboo provides “lots of room” to spread out, he said, and event staff will take some precautions, including sanitizing the trolley and food vendors between groups. He recommends unvaccinated visitors wear masks.

In late June, Hornby said local lodging places already were reporting full occupancy for this weekend.

The event budget was smaller than usual at $32,000 instead of $35,000-40,000, Hornby said. He thanked the 27 annual sponsors, especially Baraboo State Bank, that helped the Chamber survive during the pandemic and continue to plan events this year. The bank has a long history of supporting the circus, according to a Chamber news release: It gave the Ringling family a loan of $100 in 1885 for its opening expenses.