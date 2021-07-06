Baraboo area winds up for Circus Celebration, parade of elephants this weekend

Baraboo’s annual festival to celebrate all things circus will return this weekend with a new kind of parade.
Scott O’Donnell, director of Circus World Museum in Baraboo, said it’s been “exciting” to plan a “wall-to-wall” Circus Celebration after canceling what would have been the eighth annual Big Top Parade and celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know, we come out of our, kind of, collective paused year to all the sudden -- as I always say, it’s a good thing we can juggle here, because we’ve got lots of balls in the air and plates a-spinnin’ and that’s a wonderful thing,” O’Donnell said.
Circus-themed events and entertainment will span Saturday and Sunday.
An outdoor stage at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County will feature aerialists Terhune Trio Circus at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, along with live music and a magic show during the rest of the day until 5 p.m.
Big top shows start at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day at Circus World, and Shelley Mordini of Baraboo Tours will lead hourly trolley tours highlighting historic circus sites each day. Registration is required for the tours and can be done by visiting the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce calendar.
On Sunday, a car show will take over the Slumberland parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of the Big Top Parade, which organizers expect to bring back in 2022, a parade of elephants -- the fiberglass variety -- will be installed around the community, from downtown Baraboo and the village of West Baraboo to Circus World Museum, the International Crane Foundation and the entrance to Devil’s Lake State Park. Chamber Executive Director Darren Hornby said the 15 large elephants, painted in various styles by local artists, will remain up through Labor Day.
“I think the highlight for us is we bring in, you know, 25,000-30,000 people for the parade in one day (in a typical year), but this event, hopefully, will bring in 10,000 that weekend but then continue to bring people in throughout the course of the summer,” Hornby said.
He said the volunteer planning committee, including the Chamber and Circus World, couldn’t get permitting to hold a large-scale parade event downtown because of the ongoing pandemic. Organizers would usually start planning the festivities in September, but didn’t start this year until late February.
“What we did is we just kind of re-invented the wheel and decided that, OK, what we’ll do is we’ll move the event around, so you don’t have a mass gathering, necessarily,” he said.
The entertainment stage at UW-Baraboo provides “lots of room” to spread out, he said, and event staff will take some precautions, including sanitizing the trolley and food vendors between groups. He recommends unvaccinated visitors wear masks.
In late June, Hornby said local lodging places already were reporting full occupancy for this weekend.
The event budget was smaller than usual at $32,000 instead of $35,000-40,000, Hornby said. He thanked the 27 annual sponsors, especially Baraboo State Bank, that helped the Chamber survive during the pandemic and continue to plan events this year. The bank has a long history of supporting the circus, according to a Chamber news release: It gave the Ringling family a loan of $100 in 1885 for its opening expenses.
“This is the part of the job that is really super rewarding, is getting these events together, being able to impact the community, to provide these kinds of events for fun and just for community-building and economic-impact reasons,” Hornby said. “It’s the part that I most enjoy and to be able to be back into planning events that are going to impact the community is really a great feeling.”
Both he and O’Donnell said they were most looking forward to seeing the painted elephants.
After Labor Day, the artwork will be auctioned off at Circus World. Thirty percent of the proceeds will go to the artist and the remaining 70% will go to the Chamber, which will donate a portion to Circus World, Hornby said.
“I’ve seen several of them in the process, and they’re absolutely phenomenal, so I’m really, super excited about it,” he said. “And obviously, being on a tight budget and whatnot this year, it was really important for us to get creative in how we were able to compensate the artists.”
“I think they’re just going to bring such a parade of joy around the community,” O’Donnell said, noting each will have a QR code that people can scan with a smartphone camera to download a map of their locations. “I think they’re going to be Instagram-able gold.”
“I didn’t know what to expect and it’s absolutely, exponentially been greater than I ever could have expected,” he said.
For more event details, visit bigtopparade.com.
