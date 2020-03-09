Baraboo art exhibit explores the complications of love

Pranav Sood’s strongest opinion in life is also the title of his new art exhibit at the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo: “Life is About Love and Love is Complicated.”

The 24-year-old Madison resident and native of India is showcasing his art in the gallery through March 26, including his signature piece that’s 12 feet wide and 5 feet tall.

“It’s the biggest painting I have ever made,” Sood said of the piece that tells a love story in three panels, from left to right.

Sood, in the process of attaining his master’s degree in painting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, spent 12 to 14 hours every day for three months to complete the painting in February.

It starts with a honeymoon phase when a person feels like everything is good: “You start dating and everything is music,” Sood said. “It’s like heaven or like you are on drugs.”

The second panel explores how someone tries desperately to understand another person’s viewpoint, which is never easy, Sood said. His own love story started seven years ago when he met his girlfriend during high school in Ludhiana, which is a city with almost 2 million people in the state of Punjab in northern India.