Baraboo artisans challenge community to create art and post it online in January, February
Baraboo artisans challenge community to create art and post it online in January, February

January always feels like a long month and this year promises to be worse than most, but three Baraboo artisans want to help it feel better: They’re challenging community members to practice any art or craft and post the results to social media.

“We’re inviting the entire community to participate in whatever creativity they have,” said Debra Grall, owner of Yellow Feather Gallery. “... It’s wherever your creativity is -- just tap into it during this month. It’d be a good way to get through January while we wait for our vaccines.”

The challenge stemmed from an idea Grall brought to Char terBeest Kudla, Helen's Daughters Studio owner and handbag designer, and Brett Klawitter, a painter who owns Blank Canvas Arts with his wife, Holly. All three of them were participating in different arts challenges this month: Klawitter on 31 paintings in 31 days, terBeest Kudla on 14 sketches of new handbag designs in 14 days and Grall with a mixed media series on endangered species.

010721-bara-news-art-klawitter

Brett Klawitter of Blank Canvas Arts holds his painting of Louis Armstrong Wednesday afternoon at the art supply store in downtown Baraboo. He, Debra Grall of Yellow Feather Gallery and Char terBeest Kudla of Helen's Daughters Studio are challenging artisans of any kind, experience level and talent to create art between now and Feb. 15 and post photos of it to social media with the #barabooartisanchallenge hashtag.
010721-bara-news-art-02

Char terBeest Kudla, owner of Helen's Daughters Studio, pages through the sketchbook in which she plans handbag designs Wednesday afternoon at Blank Canvas Arts in downtown Baraboo. She, Brett Klawitter of Blank Canvas Arts and Debra Grall of Yellow Feather Gallery are challenging artisans of any kind, experience level and talent to create art between now and Feb. 15 and post photos of it to social media with the #barabooartisanchallenge hashtag.

While they work in art professionally, the three emphasized the community art challenge is for people of all ages, skill levels and types of art. There are no prizes and no judging.

They said they want everyone to feel comfortable participating, whether they’re doodlers, writers, musicians, painters, bakers, photographers, florists or anything else creative. The challenge itself also has no specifics, except that participants post photos or video of their progress or finished work to social media with the hashtag #barabooartisanchallenge -- and make sure the organizers can share it with their own social media accounts -- between now and Feb. 15.

“I don’t care (what it is), just do something,” terBeest Kudla said.

Grall said she’s writing one haiku for each of her paintings on endangered species.

“I’m not a poet,” she said. “I’m doing them anyway.”

010721-bara-news-art-grall

Debra Grall, owner of Yellow Feather Gallery, holds one of her pieces of 2D mixed media artwork on endangered species Wednesday afternoon at Blank Canvas Arts in downtown Baraboo. She, Brett Klawitter of Blank Canvas Arts and Char terBeest Kudla of Helen's Daughters Studio are challenging artisans of any kind, experience level and talent to create art between now and Feb. 15 and post photos of it to social media with the #barabooartisanchallenge hashtag.

Anyone who can’t decide what to do or how to get started can contact any one of the organizers for help. Blank Canvas also hosts classes, both for individuals and small groups, on a range of topics, Klawitter said.

“It’s not just about being creative, too. It’s about the mental health of society,” Klawitter said. “When you create stuff, it changes your brain chemistry and you become a happier person.”

He estimated there are already hundreds of posts with the hashtag on Facebook, and roughly eight people have been posting regularly on Instagram. To see people’s creations, search “#barabooartisanchallenge” on Facebook or Instagram.

Community members can show support for artisans -- many of whom have struggled to reach an audience with many art fairs and craft shows canceled -- by liking or sharing their posts and leaving encouraging comments.

It’s all online for now, but organizers suggested they might find a way to display some of the art in downtown Baraboo.

Fave 5: Reporter Susan Endres shares her top stories of 2020

We reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to share our five favorite, most memorable or otherwise noteworthy stories from 2020, a year I think many of us would prefer to forget. As tempting as it was to choose only stories from the before (COVID) times, I compiled a list spanning the year that ranges from education in Baraboo and Portage to the local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This year has been nothing if not historic.

And yes, of course I chose more than five. I wouldn't be Susan Endres if I was decisive. 

We've seen dramatic changes to our daily lives, but through it all, we continue to report on the important happenings in our community and hold the powerful to account.

Here's hoping for a better 2021.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

