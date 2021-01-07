Baraboo artisans challenge community to create art and post it online in January, February

While they work in art professionally, the three emphasized the community art challenge is for people of all ages, skill levels and types of art. There are no prizes and no judging.

They said they want everyone to feel comfortable participating, whether they’re doodlers, writers, musicians, painters, bakers, photographers, florists or anything else creative. The challenge itself also has no specifics, except that participants post photos or video of their progress or finished work to social media with the hashtag #barabooartisanchallenge -- and make sure the organizers can share it with their own social media accounts -- between now and Feb. 15.

“I don’t care (what it is), just do something,” terBeest Kudla said.

Grall said she’s writing one haiku for each of her paintings on endangered species.

“I’m not a poet,” she said. “I’m doing them anyway.”

Anyone who can’t decide what to do or how to get started can contact any one of the organizers for help. Blank Canvas also hosts classes, both for individuals and small groups, on a range of topics, Klawitter said.