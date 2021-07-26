Baraboo artist paints 'Pandemonium' to represent coronavirus pandemic

Joan McArthur saw the COVID-19 pandemic unleash chaos onto the world last year.
Taking inspiration from Jackson Pollock, the longtime Baraboo resident put her observations onto a 4-foot-by-5-foot canvas.
“I do feel strongly that it’s a vision of what we’ve experienced,” McArthur said of the painting titled “Pandemonium,” which now hangs on display at McGann Furniture in downtown Baraboo.
A tangle of five colors, the painting represents the complexity of the pandemic and the confusion people felt -- and still feel -- trying to navigate questions of its origin, how to adapt to it and how to access the vaccines that could stop it, she said: “A state of chaos.”
McArthur hasn’t considered herself an artist for much of her life. A retired pilot who served as chairperson of the Wisconsin Transportation Commission in the early 1980s under Gov. Lee Dreyfus, she said she became an artist “by accident” after she had retired.
She said she first started in photography, which is something of a shared talent in her family. Carol Kratochwill, former Al Ringling Theatre gallery director, featured the family’s work several years ago and later showed McArthur how to paint with “nontraditional tools” like sponges and rollers, McArthur said.
“I was just so excited. I’ll tell you, I put my cameras on the shelf and that was it,” she said. “I was just addicted from that moment on and I’ve just been painting ever since.”
Painting pandemonium
McArthur said it was difficult to find space to work on a canvas as large as Pandemonium’s, but she eventually found one in the corner of the underground garage at Oak Park Place. She’s been living in one of the senior apartments while her husband recovers from a broken leg, and management allowed her to set up a makeshift art studio in a vacant parking space, she said.
She worked on it nearly every day until she finished around early June, spending so much time in the garage she said it felt like she lived down there, only surfacing when she’d get too hot from lack of air conditioning.
“It’s not a matter of throwing paint at a canvas or splattering it, because then the colors would run and be mixed, but there are no colors that blend together on this. They’re all separate, and that’s because every color is laid down separately until it dries,” she said, noting it’s 10 or so distinct layers.
Some of her acrylic paints came from Oak Park maintenance staff, who give her the leftovers from their work, McArthur said.
She mixed her own shade of orange to “put an emphasis on collections of people, communities, so that you could see that it’s not just the feeling of the chaos … but it does have an impact in these various areas, and that was, to me, very symbolic of what actually took place, too.”
Among the communities McArthur observed was her friends in Florida, where she lives during the winter. She said they were notified when their names were drawn in the state’s vaccine rollout, but they didn’t know where to get the actual shot. They ended up having to drive hundreds of miles to get to the location and then wait in a long line, only to find out the location had run out of doses. “This had happened to several of them,” McArthur said.
While the pandemic isn’t over yet, she said, eventually people will begin the post-pandemic analysis and discussions about the experience, “but there won’t be a compact visual picture of what chaos is really like, except what we’ve put together here.”
Michelle Burch, marketing assistant for Oak Park Place, said she likes the painting, which has gotten “a lot of attention,” though not all positive. It was on display in the senior living apartment’s lobby before being moved downtown.
“The painting does kind of sum up how this last year felt for me, looking at it,” Burch said.
McArthur’s daughter, Laura Rossiter, called it an “outstanding piece” because it makes the viewer think.
“Every person looks at it and sees something else,” she said.
McArthur said she admires Jackson Pollock’s work, which informs her own art.
“‘Painting is self-discovery. Every good artist paints what he is,’” she said, quoting Pollock. “And that’s really true. And people may not be real warm and cozy about some of my work, but that’s what it is. It is what it is.”
