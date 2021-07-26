Baraboo artist paints 'Pandemonium' to represent coronavirus pandemic

“I was just so excited. I’ll tell you, I put my cameras on the shelf and that was it,” she said. “I was just addicted from that moment on and I’ve just been painting ever since.”

Painting pandemonium

McArthur said it was difficult to find space to work on a canvas as large as Pandemonium’s, but she eventually found one in the corner of the underground garage at Oak Park Place. She’s been living in one of the senior apartments while her husband recovers from a broken leg, and management allowed her to set up a makeshift art studio in a vacant parking space, she said.

She worked on it nearly every day until she finished around early June, spending so much time in the garage she said it felt like she lived down there, only surfacing when she’d get too hot from lack of air conditioning.

“It’s not a matter of throwing paint at a canvas or splattering it, because then the colors would run and be mixed, but there are no colors that blend together on this. They’re all separate, and that’s because every color is laid down separately until it dries,” she said, noting it’s 10 or so distinct layers.

Some of her acrylic paints came from Oak Park maintenance staff, who give her the leftovers from their work, McArthur said.