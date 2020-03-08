Baraboo artist, 87, rides dragon and talks to sheep in graphic novel

In a new graphic novel, Marjorie Cutting’s soul is trapped in a dark cave and has to be freed.

She talks to sheep, their shepherd, survives an earthquake and eventually she rides on the back of a dragon.

The main character is Kate, but Kate’s story reflects the spiritual journey of the 87-year-old artist and Baraboo Senior Center employee.

“I’ve always felt the need to share it,” Cutting said of a project she started last year. “I think the people who read it might get a better understanding of their own spiritual lives.”

The graphic novel — to be published or self-published in two parts — is based on a book Cutting wrote for friends and family three years ago, “A Woman’s Journey Into the Heart of God.”

She expects to complete the graphic novel in October, in time for her to participate in the Fall Art Tour that brings students and others into the homes and studios of local artists in Baraboo, Mineral Point, Spring Green and Dodgeville.

The story is based on the dreams and meditations Cutting experienced during two silent Jesuit retreats in the 1980s when she lived in California. The first retreat took eight days and her second lasted 30 days.