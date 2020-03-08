Baraboo artist, 87, rides dragon and talks to sheep in graphic novel

In a new graphic novel, Marjorie Cutting’s soul is trapped in a dark cave and has to be freed.
She talks to sheep, their shepherd, survives an earthquake and eventually she rides on the back of a dragon.
The main character is Kate, but Kate’s story reflects the spiritual journey of the 87-year-old artist and Baraboo Senior Center employee.
“I’ve always felt the need to share it,” Cutting said of a project she started last year. “I think the people who read it might get a better understanding of their own spiritual lives.”
The graphic novel — to be published or self-published in two parts — is based on a book Cutting wrote for friends and family three years ago, “A Woman’s Journey Into the Heart of God.”
She expects to complete the graphic novel in October, in time for her to participate in the Fall Art Tour that brings students and others into the homes and studios of local artists in Baraboo, Mineral Point, Spring Green and Dodgeville.
The story is based on the dreams and meditations Cutting experienced during two silent Jesuit retreats in the 1980s when she lived in California. The first retreat took eight days and her second lasted 30 days.
There were no phone calls on her retreats — no outside distractions at all, she said — and she would speak only to a spiritual director for 30 minutes in a day.
“You really focus on what you’re doing in your life,” Cutting said of her silent retreats. “I encourage everyone to take a week off for themselves.”
In the cave where Kate’s soul is trapped hang five coats for her different jobs: wife, daughter, mother, sister and child.
The problem is that Kate isn’t one person.
“We’re all so busy and often go through life without knowing who we really are or what our potential is,” Cutting said of the story’s deeper meaning. “We don’t realize we’re living for other people rather than ourselves.”
Judy Spring of the Baraboo Public Art Association, a vocal advocate of the Fall Art Tours who encourages local students to learn from local artists, learned about the graphic novel on Cutting’s Facebook page.
“She is a gifted artist and has lived a remarkable international life,” Spring said in an email. “She’s just amazing.”
Cutting is native to London, England, where she attended art school from the ages of 13 to 17. She soon became a costume maker for professional theater groups in London including the Royal Ballet and toured all over Europe with the London Festival Ballet company.
After eight years of designing costumes, she attended the London School of Economics. She wanted to become a teacher. Then Cutting got married, had a son and moved to San Diego for her husband’s job in 1964.
She would attain a master’s degree in teaching while in San Diego but ultimately returned to costume making. Cutting and her husband were eventually divorced, which is the earthquake in her graphic novel.
As Cutting’s marriage breaks apart, a light comes through Kate’s cave and "now she understands more," Cutting said of the story and how it mirrors her life. “She wears one dress instead of many different dresses."
Cutting moved to Baraboo 10 years ago, where she designed costumes for several Al. Ringling Theatre productions. Her son, Mikka Roessler, is an information technology professional who lives nearby. She belongs to two art groups: the senior center’s and the Southern Wisconsin Watercolor Society.
She writes, paints and works two days per week at the senior center, mostly with computers, filing membership information and printing files.
“You learn from the earthquakes in life,” Cutting said of a central message in her graphic novel. “You really find out who you are and you live for yourself."
“I think it’s about a journey we all go through at one point or another," Cutting said. "I see it mostly relating to women of the ages 30 to 50, but everybody recognizes it when they see it: This idea of getting yourself together. That’s what this journey is about.”
