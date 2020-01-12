Baraboo artists bring art performances to unexpected places

For 12 years, Justin Woods and Derek Ramnarace, both local artists, have worked to bring art shows and performances to unexpected places.

Their most recent being Saturday at Gem City Saloon in Baraboo. The event featured a makeshift art gallery, where artists from Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, Sauk City and Madison displayed paintings, handmade clothing, handmade jewelry and photography prints.

The event included live music from local bands, and performances from poets.

The art displayed was also for sale, along with artisan goods such as essential oils and homemade scrubs and lotions.

For Woods, who focuses on bringing art and artists to the events, hosting an event like this in places like Gem City Saloon, a bar and restaurant, is all about bringing art to people who otherwise may never be exposed to an art gallery showing.

“We chose a place like this because it’s nontraditional,” said Woods. “Most of these people would never get to an art show, so we bring it to them.”

Ramnarace, who is a singer, songwriter and guitar player for the band Old Soul Society, is responsible for bringing the local musicians and poets to the events.