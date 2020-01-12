Baraboo artists bring art performances to unexpected places

For 12 years, Justin Woods and Derek Ramnarace, both local artists, have worked to bring art shows and performances to unexpected places.
Their most recent being Saturday at Gem City Saloon in Baraboo. The event featured a makeshift art gallery, where artists from Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo, Sauk City and Madison displayed paintings, handmade clothing, handmade jewelry and photography prints.
The event included live music from local bands, and performances from poets.
The art displayed was also for sale, along with artisan goods such as essential oils and homemade scrubs and lotions.
For Woods, who focuses on bringing art and artists to the events, hosting an event like this in places like Gem City Saloon, a bar and restaurant, is all about bringing art to people who otherwise may never be exposed to an art gallery showing.
“We chose a place like this because it’s nontraditional,” said Woods. “Most of these people would never get to an art show, so we bring it to them.”
Ramnarace, who is a singer, songwriter and guitar player for the band Old Soul Society, is responsible for bringing the local musicians and poets to the events.
“We try to do a mix of well established bands and newer ones,” said Ramnarace. “We’ve had people start and do their first show here, and they’ve gone on tour from there.”
For Ramnarace, hosting this event is about getting as many artistic people in the same room and getting creative.
“I’m into energy transfer, so I believe if you put ‘x’ number of creative people in one space, it’s a powerful experience,” said Ramnarace.
Attendees like Hallie Dumkealle frequent these events, hoping to show support for the local art and artists.
“I’m just here supporting the art today,” said Dumkealle. “It’s a good crowd here and they do a lot of good work.”
The pair organizes two or three events like this a year, traveling to different spaces throughout Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Madison.
“We who have been doing this for a long time, we sometimes forget how special something like this is to do,” said Woods. “It’s kind of neat to be in this context, to be around artists who are brand new and super excited. They’re learning from us on how to do things, and we’re learning from them to appreciate this.”
