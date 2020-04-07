Baraboo ballots slow but steady as voters voice displeasure with election

Sharon and Bob Madland said they were glad for the help of inspectors willing to bring ballots to their truck while they stayed parked outside. The couple had returned from a trip to Arizona on Friday. They have been in a voluntary quarantine since then and plan to continue for 14 days, but they wanted to make sure to cast a ballot.

“We wanted to vote, so we figured this would be a good way to do it,” Sharon said.

Bob Madland said upon their return, they had to endure confusion as state officials argued over whether the election would take place Tuesday.

Sharon said she felt it was unsafe to hold the in-person election during a pandemic.

“I don’t think they should have done it,” she said. “I think it should have been postponed just for everybody’s safety.”

While no one knows what June could bring, Bob agreed that the election should have been delayed, gambling on better conditions in two months.