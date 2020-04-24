Related to this story
Jacob “Jake” Friede, age 42 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly due to a boating accident on Sunday, April 19, 2020, on Spring Lake (near …
A 46-year-old Pardeeville woman was charged Tuesday after being accused of helping inmates escape from the Columbia County Correctional Institution.
REESEVILLE — Specialty Cheese Company co-owner David Scharfman entered ABC’s “Shark Tank” April 10 to showcase his cheese snack Just The Chees…
FOX LAKE – Fire officials have not yet determined the start of the fire on Saturday that caused about $100,000 in damages to a home and caused…
A Portage man was the single fatality in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday.
Multiple wildfires burned parts of the Necedah Wildlife Refuge April 18, totaling more than 200- cres.
KINGSTON — Jacob D. Friede, 42 of Beaver Dam, was found dead in Spring Lake near Kingston Sunday.
The possible new compensation scale for Beaver Dam teachers was presented to Beaver Dam school board Monday night during a board workshop, a m…
BEAVER DAM—Aloysius “Al” J. Budde, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Beaver Dam.
Two inmates who escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution early Thursday have been found in Rockford, Illinois, according to the Winnebag…