Baraboo Burger Company announces asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, plan to stay closed until Monday

A Baraboo restaurant announced Monday that multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms.

The Baraboo Burger Company posted the information to its public Facebook page at about 8:30 a.m., announcing that it would remain closed until Monday “to ensure our entire staff is healthy and safe to return to work” and to “complete a deep cleaning” of the business.

“As you all are aware, we had a team member test positive for Covid-19 on the 4th of July,” the post said. “As part of my plan for reopening, I thought it was very important for my business and my community that we get the entire team tested. This was not required, and it was not asked of me, I just thought it was the right thing to do. The results from those tests revealed more positive cases…all asymptomatic.”

Sauk County’s COVID-19 cases have jumped in recent weeks. On Saturday, the most recent day data has been released, it saw 17 new positive cases, bringing the total since March to 164.