Baraboo businesses struggle with worker shortage as more customers reemerge

As COVID-19’s grip has eased in Wisconsin, many people have started to resume normal activities only to find their favorite local establishments struggling with too few hands.

Little Village Cafe manager Donna Flowers said the downtown Baraboo restaurant is temporarily closed on Sundays and Mondays to give staff members a break and a normal schedule because of a shortage of kitchen staff.

“That was really, really hard to do,” Flowers said. “I know Jim (Dickey), the owner, thought about it for a long time before he finally jumped into that, you know, and then realizing that just about every other restaurant in the area has done the same thing in some way, shape or form.”

Local residents have been posting on social media about the worker shortage, commenting about the abundance of job openings and talking about long waits for service when they go out. Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Director Marianne Hanson said labor shortage is a problem in Portage, too, with multiple businesses trying to fill multiple positions.

‘We can’t keep up’