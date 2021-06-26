Baraboo businesses struggle with worker shortage as more customers reemerge

As COVID-19’s grip has eased in Wisconsin, many people have started to resume normal activities only to find their favorite local establishments struggling with too few hands.
Little Village Cafe manager Donna Flowers said the downtown Baraboo restaurant is temporarily closed on Sundays and Mondays to give staff members a break and a normal schedule because of a shortage of kitchen staff.
“That was really, really hard to do,” Flowers said. “I know Jim (Dickey), the owner, thought about it for a long time before he finally jumped into that, you know, and then realizing that just about every other restaurant in the area has done the same thing in some way, shape or form.”
Local residents have been posting on social media about the worker shortage, commenting about the abundance of job openings and talking about long waits for service when they go out. Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Director Marianne Hanson said labor shortage is a problem in Portage, too, with multiple businesses trying to fill multiple positions.
‘We can’t keep up’
When Little Village Cafe reopened its dining room in May of 2020, most of its employees came back to work, Flowers said, noting most have been there for more than five years and some for decades. The shortage started to show as the eatery “got busier and busier and busier,” but it was able to manage because of the number of to-go orders and less-than-usual seating in the dining area due to capacity restrictions, she said.
“But then when we were able to increase our seating … then it was really noticeable. It’s like, oh my God, we can’t keep up with this,” Flowers said.
Now going into summer, Flowers said it’s gotten even busier with more people venturing out and more tourists coming to the area. “It’s normal for us to be busy like that, but not normal for the amount of staff that we have to handle that busy.”
For Little Village, the worker shortage has been most prominent in the kitchen. Flowers said newly hired employees “either won’t show up or they show up for one day and then they don’t come back.”
Coffee Bean Connection in Baraboo also has limited hours due to a similar shortage, but co-owner Steve Ramsey expects to reopen regular hours within a couple of weeks. He said in an email the coffee shop is now fully staffed and working on training its new hires.
Lacey Steffes, president of Downtown Baraboo Inc. and owner of Spa Serenity, said the shortage seems to be impacting area restaurants the most.
However, Steffes said Spa Serenity is experiencing a shortage in technical staff because so many schools were closed last year and couldn’t provide hands-on training for nail technicians, massage therapists and other spa industry positions. Her business is currently hiring for all technical positions.
“Our downtown is busier than ever. Like, everybody’s reporting record sales with half the amount of staff that they would normally have,” Steffes said.
Labor statistics
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% last month, the same as April, a far cry from the high Wisconsin reached — 14.8%, seasonally adjusted — in April 2020, according to the state Department of Workforce Development. The national unemployment rate was 5.8% in May.
In May 2019, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.3%.
Sauk County’s unemployment rate — not seasonally adjusted — was even lower in May 2019 at 2.7%, and Columbia County’s was only slightly higher at 2.9%.
In May of this year, Sauk County had 4.4% unemployment. That translates to 543 more unemployed people in May 2021 than in May 2019. The county’s labor force also shrunk by 3.47% over that time, meaning it lost 1,218 workers between 2019 and 2021, according to DWD data.
Columbia County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.4% — not as high as Sauk but still higher than Columbia County’s in 2019. However, its labor force grew by 580 (1.87%) and the number of employed people increased by 400, or 1.33%, over the same period.
State Republican lawmakers have blamed a federal unemployment benefit that adds $300 per week on top of Wisconsin’s weekly $370 unemployment benefit and, they say, disincentivizes work. They voted earlier this month to end the additional benefit early, along with other pandemic-related unemployment programs, but Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the measure, the Associated Press reported. The federal benefit is scheduled to sunset on its own Sept. 6.
Other factors are preventing people “from getting into well-paying jobs,” such as lack of child care or transportation, DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a recent news release on the May labor data. Those barriers “need to be addressed if our state is going to meet the demand for workers that we have faced for decades,” Pechacek said.
Community support
Flowers said Little Village Cafe’s employees are “great,” but not being able to keep up with the workload is stressful for them and hurts morale.
“It just puts an extra layer of — of angst that we wouldn’t normally have,” she said. “... It just becomes overwhelming.”
But customers have been gracious, understanding and patient, Flowers said. She credited the community’s support for helping to keep local businesses like Little Village Cafe afloat during a challenging time.
“They want these businesses to succeed just as much as we want to succeed,” she said. “They really, really come out and just been wonderful, I’ve got to say. We’re very fortunate for this community and the surrounding communities.”
