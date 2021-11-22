Baraboo cafe plans 'rebirth' with new space

When Karen Stanley first purchased the Italianate style mansion at 138 First St., Baraboo, with the vision of creating a café, she did not see her plans being affected by a deadly new virus.
“The whole key is being able to adapt with the changes that have happened,” Stanley said. “I had no idea back in 2019 I would be doing this today, but you roll with it.”
Newly opened Bella Vita Cafe plans to provide 'different' experiences for Baraboo residents, visitors
Bella Vita Café opened in July 2019. It was hosting pop up dinners with featured chefs and offering both lunch and breakfast food items during the first eight months of its operation. Then COVID-19 shut it down temporarily, prompting changes as the menu was reduced to bakery items, though the coffee service never faltered.
Instead of greeting customers from behind a partial glass case near the espresso machine, they were first handing orders out the window for those walking up to the building. They eventually set up a table where people could place an order and wait, masked, inside near the door. All of the seating was removed. Only the signature outdoor tables and chairs were left, a feature Stanley had focused on when she first opened the business.
“It was kind of a big step just buying the building and opening Bella Vita,” Stanley said. “I feel like we barely caught our breath from that.”
But now the changes have prompted a positive shift, which Stanley refers to as a type of “rebirth.”
The former mansion, which has served as both an apartment building and business in the past, has returned to a dwelling for Stanley and her two teenagers. They live on the top floor of the residence while working below. In January, the building will again function completely as a home when the business moves to the nearby carriage house as part of a project exceeding $100,000.
Grants and loans for small businesses helped them out and ensured Stanley’s staff could stay when they were dealing with precautions against COVID-19 while trying to operate a cafe. An unexpected inheritance helped to finance this project, which may not have otherwise been possible.
Stanley never imagined this big of a shift when the business first opened. It was a passing thought that she may live on the second floor of the business some day, but that would have been about a decade later when her children had grown up and left home.
But in the light of the changes and when she was considering selling her house, Stanley said she decided to put “all of our eggs in one basket” and live above the business.
“It seemed like the right time for me, for where my kids are right now and my life, just to put everything into this and see where it takes us,” Stanley said.
Work is underway. The building had been remodeled in the past and a fire 50 years ago made the main floor of the structure nearly impossible to save, but elements of the building will be used in the makeover.
Contractor Charlie Bremer of Bremer Construction of Dalton said the carriage house, which will have outdoor, main floor and lofted seating, will look a little different than most building styles currently in fashion.
“That’s the part I’m excited about because we don’t do a lot of it,” Bremer said. “Everything is modern or clean, crispy; here we get to go a little rustic.”
They hope to have finishes together by Christmas, Bremer said, but that might be too optimistic. Trusses for the roof won’t arrive until the first week of December. Stanley said the goal is to close for roughly two weeks in the beginning of January and move everything over to the new building. They are also required to put a two-hour burn barrier in the ceiling of the commercial kitchen on the bottom floor to separate it from the residential space.
“My family will certainly benefit by having a full house here, but I think it will also make sense for customers because it will be a separate business,” Stanley said. “We’ll make the signage very clear.”
Part of the expansion includes creating a connection between the two buildings. The structure itself has been extended five feet to the east and the south. Sliding doors will open onto a 12-foot-wide deck running over the current outdoor space along the west side of the residence.
Stanley said she has granted Bremer, who has done work for her in the past, “a lot of creative license” in his plans for the new building. He said the 19th century building Bella Vita currently operates from is inspirational.
“It’s a little bit unique of a project and that’s really what attracted me,” Bremer said. “I love the history of it, that’s cool. And to try to mimic some of that, it’s kind of honorary.”
GALLERY: Baraboo, Portage businesses open under new COVID-19 guidelines
Bella Vita Cafe open for takeout
Corner Pocket opens for dine-in service
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
Baraboo businesses open under new COVID-19 guidelines
Baraboo business opens under new COVID-19 guidelines
Tamarack Pizza taking precautions
051620-bara-news-stores01
051620-bara-news-stores02
051620-bara-news-stores03
Drinks served at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores04
051620-bara-news-stores06
051620-bara-news-stores07
051620-bara-news-stores08
051620-bara-news-stores09
Taking orders at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores10
051620-bara-news-stores12
051620-bara-news-stores13
Beer enjoyed at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores14
051620-bara-news-stores15
051620-bara-news-stores16
051620-bara-news-stores17
051620-bara-news-stores18
051620-bara-news-stores20
051620-bara-news-stores21
051620-bara-news-stores22
051620-bara-news-stores24
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.