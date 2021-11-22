Baraboo cafe plans 'rebirth' with new space

The former mansion, which has served as both an apartment building and business in the past, has returned to a dwelling for Stanley and her two teenagers. They live on the top floor of the residence while working below. In January, the building will again function completely as a home when the business moves to the nearby carriage house as part of a project exceeding $100,000.

Grants and loans for small businesses helped them out and ensured Stanley’s staff could stay when they were dealing with precautions against COVID-19 while trying to operate a cafe. An unexpected inheritance helped to finance this project, which may not have otherwise been possible.

Stanley never imagined this big of a shift when the business first opened. It was a passing thought that she may live on the second floor of the business some day, but that would have been about a decade later when her children had grown up and left home.

But in the light of the changes and when she was considering selling her house, Stanley said she decided to put “all of our eggs in one basket” and live above the business.

“It seemed like the right time for me, for where my kids are right now and my life, just to put everything into this and see where it takes us,” Stanley said.