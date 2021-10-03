 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo celebrates Riverfest
0 Comments
alert top story

Baraboo celebrates Riverfest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A milestone was marked for the Baraboo River with an event to celebrate the river and conservation efforts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo Riverfest was held Oct. 2 at the Maxwell Potter Conservancy. The event commemorated the day the last dams were removed from the Baraboo River 20 years ago. The dams created issues because it broke up the river so fish could not move into their habitat along the river, said Joe Van Berkel, a member of the Friends of the Baraboo River who organized the event.

The day started with a 5K run/walk and canoe and kayak rally followed by the dedication of the new Maxwell Potter Landing. Baraboo area officials, including Mayor Rob Nelson, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hardy and 81st State Assembly Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, were in attendance to cut the ribbon. Members of the DNR stocked young sturgeon into the river and also showed the types of fish that live in the river. The Sauk County Dive Team gave a demonstration and answered questions from the public of how they perform rescues.

The day also included educational lessons educational lessons about the history of the Baraboo River, music and vendors.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News