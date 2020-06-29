Baraboo Chamber of Commerce launches app for visitors

Along with the app, the chamber launched a newly designed website, which aims to be more user friendly for visitors.

The website features a virtual tour of the city, which can also be accessed through the app, along with the usual resources for residents and business owners that are members of the chamber.

“We wanted to keep all the functionalities that are geared toward members, but we also want to make sure that the website was showing things for visitors, making sure they could find the things they wanted,” Bromley said. “We wanted to make sure right on that home page you see where to stay, where to shop, what to do, where to eat, all that good stuff. The idea is the website should be a driver of tourism.”

Bromley said the chamber is expecting the app to be widely used despite various cancellations and adjustments due to COVID-19, and is confident Baraboo and its businesses are doing what they can to keep visitors safe.

“One of our challenges is that we are in a position where we of course want to encourage tourism, but we also want to do so safely. We want people to come visit but we realize we cancelled our big events because that’s not safe right now,” Bromley said. “We’re trying to strike that balance, saying this is a safe place to visit. It’s a challenging time to roll out something like this.”

