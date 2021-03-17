Baraboo Children's Museum features new chick exhibit for spring

Chicks will be hatching at the Baraboo Children’s Museum around Easter as part of a new springtime exhibit made possible by the generosity of local donors.
The exhibit, which started over the weekend, currently features a dozen chicken eggs sitting in an incubator near the entrance. Children can visit to learn about how eggs work and see them develop over the next month.
If the temperature is right, the eggs will hatch “to the minute” after 21 days, minus a straggler or two, said Tanya Baetje, owner of A Girl and Her Chicks farm near Baraboo. She donated the eggs and delivered them on Friday with her 8-year-old daughter.
Museum managers said the plan was to do a chick exhibit last year, but it was derailed by the pandemic. Now that COVID-19 cases have slowed down, they decided to give it another try.
“We wanted to provide a unique learning experience for kids that come to the museum,” said manager Sara Noll, adding that many children don’t understand the correlation between an egg they would see at the grocery store and a chicken they would see on a farm.
Baetje said she was “happy to donate” when Noll contacted her about the exhibit, which she agreed would be a good learning experience.
“So many kids right now are removed from anything agriculture-related … so to see the life cycle and see how it works, I think is really great,” Baetje said, “and I was more than willing to be a part of that so kids can see this and learn from it.”
The chicks tie into the museum’s farm exhibit, which leads to a Sysco truck and then a play grocery store.
An incubator regulates the heat and humidity levels required for the eggs’ development, Noll said. After they hatch, visitors will be able to see the chicks running around a cage. The museum will be closed on Easter, the day the eggs are expected to hatch, but it will be open the following day.
Baraboo’s Farm & Fleet donated the fencing, heat lamps, food, feeders and other supplies, she said.
Noll thanked the donors and museum supporters.
“We certainly do appreciate all of the help the community has given us,” she said.
She said she hopes to add more live animal exhibits later this year, such as baby pigs and possibly a petting zoo when the pandemic eases. The museum is currently averaging roughly 75 visitors a day, she said.