Baraboo Children's Museum features new chick exhibit for spring

Baetje said she was “happy to donate” when Noll contacted her about the exhibit, which she agreed would be a good learning experience.

“So many kids right now are removed from anything agriculture-related … so to see the life cycle and see how it works, I think is really great,” Baetje said, “and I was more than willing to be a part of that so kids can see this and learn from it.”

The chicks tie into the museum’s farm exhibit, which leads to a Sysco truck and then a play grocery store.

An incubator regulates the heat and humidity levels required for the eggs’ development, Noll said. After they hatch, visitors will be able to see the chicks running around a cage. The museum will be closed on Easter, the day the eggs are expected to hatch, but it will be open the following day.

Baraboo’s Farm & Fleet donated the fencing, heat lamps, food, feeders and other supplies, she said.

Noll thanked the donors and museum supporters.

“We certainly do appreciate all of the help the community has given us,” she said.