Baraboo church giving out 500 free Christmas meals Sunday

Preparing to feed a crowd, the Hallmons are cooking up enough homemade baked macaroni and cheese, ham and mixed vegetables to supply 500 free meals for the Baraboo area community Sunday.
The church they founded in Baraboo, FaithWorks Ministries, is hosting its third annual Community Christmas Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glacier Rock Restaurant on West Pine Street.
“It’s not just for those that are in need. We just invite the whole community,” said Antowan Hallmon Sr., senior pastor. “Please, come eat. Come eat, come be a community and come meet someone new.”
He and his wife, fellow pastor Ramona Hallmon, said they started the community meals in 2019 after becoming ordained, adapting an idea from a previous church that had offered meals for church members since 2011. Their main events cover Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and, starting in 2022, Mother’s Day.
“It was just on our hearts to just really stretch this service beyond the church walls, and of course there’s a lot more people in need than we know,” he said, “and so we just wanted to have an open door to say, ‘Hey, on this date, please come and get a meal.’”
They have since held them every year, beginning at their former church building with the option for people to eat there or carry out. When COVID-19 hit, they shifted to drive-thru meals and now offer carry-out only. Participation has been growing each year, he said, with the exception of this Thanksgiving when they served 380 people compared to more than 500 in 2020. Last year, about 470 people picked up Christmas meals, he said.
“This year it has grown even more,” Ramona Hallmon said, noting they went from serving just over 100 meals when they started to 500 now. “So that’s exciting about it.”
The Hallmons said this year’s community meals have been funded mainly by donations. In the first two years, Hallmon Sr. said the couple paid for everything themselves, “but that’s just not sustainable,” so they started pursuing grants, donations and other funding sources.
“We have to lean on the community. Free costs money,” he said, adding that they’re hoping to invite families to sponsor events next year.
Festival Foods in Baraboo is sponsoring the Christmas event this year for the first time, donating 500 pieces of ham, a case of green beans, a case of corn, 500 dinner rolls, 500 Christmas cookies, 20 pounds of pasta and “a ton of cheese,” he said.
Store Director Jason Grossenbacher and Assistant Director Dave Miller said they were happy to help.
“I’m just glad we can support the community,” Grossenbacher said. “It’s obviously a great cause, and I’m glad we can get involved.”
The pastors will prepare the food with help from their minister Tenesha Sandlin at Glacier Rock. When their former building was sold early last year, restaurant manager Amber Giddings allowed the ministry to use Glacier Rock’s kitchen, Hallmon Sr. said.
“It’s been a great relationship, and we just can’t thank Miss Giddings enough for allowing us to use that space to do this great community work,” he said.
Giddings echoed Festival’s directors: “I believe in the community, and I’m always happy to help,” she said.
Anyone who wants a meal — each consisting of ham, mac and cheese, a dinner roll, mixed vegetables and a dessert — can stop in at the restaurant during the event and ask for the number of meals they want for the family, the organizers said.
Senior citizens and people with physical disabilities can call 608-448-8974 before 4 p.m. Saturday to request meal delivery, though Hallmon Sr. noted no one will be turned away if they call after the cutoff. He said community volunteers are helping to serve and deliver meals. The ministry still needs four volunteer drivers, who can sign up via fwministries.com, he said.
Expanding their reach this year, the Hallmons said they’re providing meals for Hope House and a local senior living facility, as well as about 170 meals to families in need in the Reedsburg area, which will be delivered by Jim and Mary Bowers.
In the future they said they hope to expand the event with “satellite” locations in places like Reedsburg, Portage and Sauk Prairie by partnering with other locations willing to reheat and serve food.
FaithWorks, a currently fully virtual Christian nondenominational church, has about 40 local members but also has a national and international reach online with viewers from various states and countries, Hallmon Sr. said.
