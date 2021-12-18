Baraboo church giving out 500 free Christmas meals Sunday

Preparing to feed a crowd, the Hallmons are cooking up enough homemade baked macaroni and cheese, ham and mixed vegetables to supply 500 free meals for the Baraboo area community Sunday.

The church they founded in Baraboo, FaithWorks Ministries, is hosting its third annual Community Christmas Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glacier Rock Restaurant on West Pine Street.

“It’s not just for those that are in need. We just invite the whole community,” said Antowan Hallmon Sr., senior pastor. “Please, come eat. Come eat, come be a community and come meet someone new.”

He and his wife, fellow pastor Ramona Hallmon, said they started the community meals in 2019 after becoming ordained, adapting an idea from a previous church that had offered meals for church members since 2011. Their main events cover Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and, starting in 2022, Mother’s Day.

“It was just on our hearts to just really stretch this service beyond the church walls, and of course there’s a lot more people in need than we know,” he said, “and so we just wanted to have an open door to say, ‘Hey, on this date, please come and get a meal.’”