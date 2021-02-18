Baraboo church seeks to dispel COVID-19 myths with live virtual Q&A featuring health officials

“I think it’s great,” she said.

A group within the department has been reaching out to churches throughout the pandemic and has built a “really strong partnership with the faith-based community,” she said.

She hasn’t heard any misinformation from community members herself, being less than a month into her post here, “but we do know that misinformation happens, miscommunications, misunderstandings do happen across the board, so if there are any to dispel, we want to make sure that we do,” Stewart said.

Hallmon has. He said he’s heard myths in the overall community, as well as the Black and Native American communities, to which he ministers. They range from false claims such as the vaccine will make a person impotent to COVID-19 can be contracted via 5G.

“We still don’t know the general questions … People don’t know what is COVID exactly, how is it contracted, because the information has been so politicized and compromised,” he said, reiterating the event’s purpose of bringing “some truth from the health professionals to the community.”