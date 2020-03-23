Baraboo circus museum provides virtual tours, content for homebound while COVID-19 delays opening

O’Donnell said his employees are trying to educate and entertain people “who are looking to remain engaged and looking for a momentary alternative to the news of the day” while stuck at home. So far, people from all over the world have been responding positively, he said.

While the spring season typically brings fewer visitors and therefore less revenue for Circus World than summer and fall, O’Donnell expressed concern about the economic impact of being shuttered entirely. He said the museum will adjust as necessary, possibly by buying fewer advertisements and “tightening our belt like everybody is doing.”

“There are many layers to this pandemic that every business and organization has to deal with, safety and health being forefront and then, of course, business decisions beyond that,” he said.

For the usual summer season, Circus World expands its offerings beyond artifacts to include big top performances by acrobats, jugglers, clowns and more, as well as live elephants and tigers. It is currently scheduled to start with a Western theme May 15, but that also could change, O’Donnell noted.