Baraboo climate change group 'coming out of COVID hibernation'

A Baraboo nonprofit organization focused on transitioning the area to clean energy is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with several ongoing projects and its eyes on several more, while continuing to build partnerships.
“We really do have a lot going on,” said Marianne Cotter, co-president. “We are coming out of the COVID hibernation, which a lot of nonprofits kind of experienced.”
The group held its second annual community meeting June 13, which Cotter said drew 26 people including some new faces. Though fewer than the roughly 60 who attended Powered Up Baraboo’s first meeting in December 2019, she said she was grateful for those who showed up, given the pandemic and that it was a Saturday in summer.
Grow Solar Sauk County
She said she’s excited and proud of the organization’s work on Grow Solar Sauk County, a program run through a partnership with the county, the University of Wisconsin-Extension, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and other groups. It’s the second time the county has participated.
Jenny Erickson, Sauk County UW-Extension community development educator, said the program offers virtual sessions known as Solar Power Hours to educate the public on solar energy and, based on the number of participants, buys solar panels in bulk at a reduced price from a local installer.
“I think solar is beneficial in a lot of ways. First of all, it saves people money out of their own pocketbooks. We know that. People are saving thousands of dollars over time,” Erickson said, noting that in most cases it takes about seven years. “The other part of it is of course environmental aspects. We’re taking tons of carbon out of the air by having solar opportunities for people to get their energy from the sun.”
The county previously saw success from Grow Solar in 2018, Erickson said, when 67 houses signed up to install solar panels at a total capacity of more than 430 kilowatts. This year participation has been lower, but the program met its first benchmark and is hoping to reach its second -- 150 kilowatts -- by the deadline at the end of September, she said.
She said partners like Powered Up Baraboo have helped get more people involved.
“Powered Up Baraboo has been a major partner for us,” Erickson said. The group has helped co-host events and educate the public, and one PUB member teaches Power Hours, she said.
Even if people aren’t sure their property will work with solar, Cotter encourages them to visit the website, growsolar.org/sauk-co, to learn more.
“This is really within reach,” Cotter said of solar energy for local homeowners and businesses.
Another team within the organization is exploring possible projects for later this year that will help people save money, improve energy efficiency and reduce overall energy consumption, she added.
City partnership
Powered Up also brought the idea of a solar project to the city of Baraboo, said City Administrator Casey Bradley. He said the city is working toward installing solar panels at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport to offset energy used by city-owned buildings.
Since Bradley started his position in December, PUB has been “really good to work with,” he said. He expects to continue the partnership as the city starts its strategic planning process and as ideas come up in the future, he said.
“As we move forward, I think they’re part of the overall planning and working towards finding kind of that happy medium that, you know, addresses what their goals are as an organization versus maybe competing goals of other stakeholder groups,” Bradley said.
In addition to city leaders, Cotter said the group’s Municipal Action Team has been working throughout the pandemic on building a partnership with Alliant Energy to promote renewable energy. She said the utility has set “some really good goals” for reducing carbon emissions.
The Green Spaces Action Team, which Cotter leads, is collaborating with Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, and the Baraboo library to plan a public presentation this fall about what it means that Baraboo is a “Tree City” and promote tree planting as a way to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the air and “shield people from the effects of extreme heat,” she said. It already helped create a video with the library on regenerative agriculture practices.
Other work
Cotter said she expects PUB’s membership to grow through those efforts and a table at the Baraboo farmers market every Saturday that gives out free LED light bulbs and information. It currently has about 80 supporters on its email list and more than 260 in its Facebook group, she said.
“Basically, we’re just trying to invite more and more people to support our goal, which is to be the leaders in the clean energy transition here in the Baraboo area, to achieve carbon net zero by 2030,” she said.
The group received a grant from Sauk County this year to produce a video, still in the works, to tell Powered Up Baraboo’s story, she said. It also plans to continue working with Baraboo High School and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, and build more partnerships with other groups, including the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“We just really feel so positive about what this community has already done towards many of these goals. We especially want to appreciate the Ho-Chunk, who have stewarded this land that we are on and they have honored the sacredness of this place,” Cotter said.
People in Baraboo have seemed receptive to Powered Up’s ideas and recognize that “now is the time to take concrete steps” toward clean energy, she said. This summer, local residents have seen the smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada reach their area, she said.
“We know that we’re all connected and that what happens in the west affects us and what we do affects people around the world,” Cotter said.
