Baraboo climate change group 'coming out of COVID hibernation'

Jenny Erickson, Sauk County UW-Extension community development educator, said the program offers virtual sessions known as Solar Power Hours to educate the public on solar energy and, based on the number of participants, buys solar panels in bulk at a reduced price from a local installer.

“I think solar is beneficial in a lot of ways. First of all, it saves people money out of their own pocketbooks. We know that. People are saving thousands of dollars over time,” Erickson said, noting that in most cases it takes about seven years. “The other part of it is of course environmental aspects. We’re taking tons of carbon out of the air by having solar opportunities for people to get their energy from the sun.”

The county previously saw success from Grow Solar in 2018, Erickson said, when 67 houses signed up to install solar panels at a total capacity of more than 430 kilowatts. This year participation has been lower, but the program met its first benchmark and is hoping to reach its second -- 150 kilowatts -- by the deadline at the end of September, she said.

She said partners like Powered Up Baraboo have helped get more people involved.