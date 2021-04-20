Baraboo community helps family in time of need

In about a week last month, the Baraboo community and local businesses donated new beds, clothes and other supplies for three children after their family lost most of their belongings in a fire.
“This community, in a time of need, was amazing,” said Shauna Vick, who spearheaded the effort.
She said she received a call from her friend, School Resource Officer Amanda Sabol of the Baraboo Police Department, late last month to see if she could help the Busjahns while Sabol was on temporary leave. A fire at about 3 p.m. March 25 had made the house they were renting at 420 W. Maple St. in West Baraboo uninhabitable.
As assistant manager of the Baraboo Culver’s, Vick started by sending some meals on behalf of the restaurant and a card expressing her sympathies, but after the family of five dropped by to thank her, she decided she wanted to do more, making use of the connections she had fostered through her work for Culver’s. Knowing the Busjahns’ three children -- Annabelle, 7, David, 6, and Mason, 4 -- were sleeping on an air mattress, she called Slumberland to purchase new twin beds. The business instead donated them at no cost, she said.
“I continued to make phone calls that day because my heart was just really warm -- I had this really warm feeling that I was helping a family that definitely was in a time of need,” Vick said, “and it was super easy. You know, I just kept making a simple phone call, because I had that channel going.”
“And thank goodness, because I didn’t know where to start or like, what to even do,” said Breanna Busjahn, mother of the children. “It makes my heart happy.”
Most of their belongings were burnt up or too damaged to keep, Busjahn said, although they managed to salvage items from the garage. She said she’s still trying to process how she feels a month later, dealing with the stress of having the security of a daily routine disrupted. They’re staying with family in North Freedom while they look for a new place to live.
Four days after the fire, Vick helped deliver the children’s new beds, and Mason greeted her in the driveway to assist.
“The best thing to see is a 4-year-old carry his bedding, his twin bedding set across the yard, running in,” Vick said.
Her outreach resulted in donations from individuals, businesses and organizations that she and Busjahn estimated at a value of around $5,000. In addition Slumberland’s contribution, they said Walmart donated bedding for the children; Trent Capaul, owner of The Kindness Skate Shop, donated a new skateboard and lessons for David, whose old board was ruined in the fire; the Baraboo Children’s Museum gave the family day passes; the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club, which Breanna is in, gave clothes and cash; and an anonymous donor gave $500 in cash. Others donors include:
- Teachers in the Baraboo School District
- Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
- Bobbers Island Grill in Wisconsin Dells
- Knuckleheads in Wisconsin Dells
- Festival Foods
- Sauk County Children's Giving Tree
Vick’s team at Culver’s also held a week-long toy and clothing drive for the children. She emphasized how lucky she is to work for a company that supports her efforts to help the community. Vick said she also serves on the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board.
“It was just amazing to see the amount of money and the total that was on the receipts coming from a high school student who’s here working, making their own hard-earned money, but they’re putting their needs aside and going and spending $60 on children that they don’t even know,” Vick said.
The family is not seeking any more donations.
Both said they wanted to thank Sabol and everyone else who stepped up to help. Busjahn said she, her husband and children are “so grateful.”
“I don’t even know how I feel,” Busjahn said. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy and, like, you’re so thankful. It’s like -- you don’t know how to thank everybody, you know? And especially Shauna and the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club -- it’s just amazing.”
