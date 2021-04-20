Baraboo community helps family in time of need

In about a week last month, the Baraboo community and local businesses donated new beds, clothes and other supplies for three children after their family lost most of their belongings in a fire.

“This community, in a time of need, was amazing,” said Shauna Vick, who spearheaded the effort.

She said she received a call from her friend, School Resource Officer Amanda Sabol of the Baraboo Police Department, late last month to see if she could help the Busjahns while Sabol was on temporary leave. A fire at about 3 p.m. March 25 had made the house they were renting at 420 W. Maple St. in West Baraboo uninhabitable.

As assistant manager of the Baraboo Culver’s, Vick started by sending some meals on behalf of the restaurant and a card expressing her sympathies, but after the family of five dropped by to thank her, she decided she wanted to do more, making use of the connections she had fostered through her work for Culver’s. Knowing the Busjahns’ three children -- Annabelle, 7, David, 6, and Mason, 4 -- were sleeping on an air mattress, she called Slumberland to purchase new twin beds. The business instead donated them at no cost, she said.