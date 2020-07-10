Baraboo community mobilizes after 10-year-old girl's apparent suicide

DeSanto compared the community efforts to where Baraboo’s Boys & Girls Club was when it began 23 years ago as a group of people starting a youth center after a child died.

“So, I’m a big believer in grassroots ideas, absolutely, and with that, I love incorporating new elements to an existing idea,” she said.

Even with those current resources, mental health and bullying aren’t being addressed, Powers said, adding that they need to be the focus of either a new youth center or of a collaborative effort with the existing organizations. She said Kids Ranch was “amazing” for one of her children. Another of her children tried the Boys & Girls Club but found the environment exacerbated her anxiety.

“The Boys & Girls Club does an amazing job at what they can handle. They do. But obviously something else needs to be done,” Powers said.

Doss said she contacted the club about enrolling her daughter, who is “low-end autistic” and has ADHD, but was told it didn’t have the staffing needed to care for someone with her needs.

Powers acknowledged that the best and easiest avenue to addressing the problem may be working through one of the existing organizations, just so long as it gets done.