Baraboo community panel: Tricky topic needs more discussion, money, solutions

“We greatly appreciated that assistance,” she said. “The harsh part is that I just felt like the officers didn’t know some key things that they should have possibly been able to pass on, even in just like a pamphlet.”

Once, she said, an officer came to her door on a call about a “mulatto boy,” a term she associates with slavery.

“That was probably my most, like, made me ball up in tears and, like, are we serious here? We don’t know proper terms of how to address someone? Or why not just say child versus ‘a mulatto boy’?” Crowder said.

As a Black woman living in the Baraboo area for more than two decades, Crowder said it’s frustrating when people -- from police to grocery store clerks -- assume she’s from out of town.

Now she’s caring for a child experiencing “deep depression” and suicidal tendencies, she said, adding that the most difficult things to deal with now are waitlists and a lack of communication between mental health providers, police and other institutions.

'War on drugs'

Jesse, the community health strategist, said on a national level all races and ethnic groups use illegal drugs at similar rates. However, people of color are caught with drugs at a higher rate than is proportional.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}