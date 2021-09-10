Baraboo community panel: Tricky topic needs more discussion, money, solutions

Solutions are needed to better help people experiencing mental health issues, but the panelists for Baraboo’s second “community conversation” said they don’t know what they are -- though more money and support from legislators would help.
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf estimated roughly 60% of the calls his department deals with involve either mental health or substance abuse.
“I also want people to understand the scope of what we’re dealing with and how we, the police, are not the answer,” he said during the live virtual program. “And we know that, and we need help.”
The open forum was hosted by the UW-Madison Extension-Sauk County, Baraboo Acts Coalition, the Baraboo Police Department and the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook. It aimed to allow area residents to learn about mental health, law enforcement and how the two intersect.
Thirty-six people signed up to participate in the event and 25 attended live, according to moderator Jenny Erickson, Extension community development educator. As of Friday afternoon, the Facebook Live video had been viewed 126 times. It will also be available on the library's YouTube channel.
It’s part of a series meant to “promote equity, unity and inclusivity in the Baraboo area,” Erickson said. The first was a pre-recorded video of Schauf answering questions submitted by the public on police practices and policies, especially as they relate to the effect of policing on Black individuals and other racial minorities.
To kick off Thursday’s discussion, Erickson said the intersection of mental health and policing is a complicated issue that can’t be solved in one night, “so expect non-closure.”
In addition to Schauf, the panel featured Sara Jesse, Sauk County community health strategist; Jessica Mijal, Human Services director for the county; Jared Pierce, a clinical social worker and behavioral health specialist at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center, which includes the jail and Huber center; Jessica Baldauf, crisis supervisor for the county; and community member Annette Crowder.
Children, parents and mental health
Crowder said her family used to have police visiting their home on an almost weekly basis because of a child who was physically aggressive. In those instances, she said it seemed like police didn’t have all of the resources or information they should have had to more successfully deal with children and parents.
“We greatly appreciated that assistance,” she said. “The harsh part is that I just felt like the officers didn’t know some key things that they should have possibly been able to pass on, even in just like a pamphlet.”
Once, she said, an officer came to her door on a call about a “mulatto boy,” a term she associates with slavery.
“That was probably my most, like, made me ball up in tears and, like, are we serious here? We don’t know proper terms of how to address someone? Or why not just say child versus ‘a mulatto boy’?” Crowder said.
As a Black woman living in the Baraboo area for more than two decades, Crowder said it’s frustrating when people -- from police to grocery store clerks -- assume she’s from out of town.
Now she’s caring for a child experiencing “deep depression” and suicidal tendencies, she said, adding that the most difficult things to deal with now are waitlists and a lack of communication between mental health providers, police and other institutions.
'War on drugs'
Jesse, the community health strategist, said on a national level all races and ethnic groups use illegal drugs at similar rates. However, people of color are caught with drugs at a higher rate than is proportional.
“I don’t know if this is true in Baraboo,” Jesse said. “I’d really be interested in those statistics, because typically, and this is again nationally, communities of color tend to be targeted for drug raids a lot more than white, suburban areas.”
She said it’s important to talk about these issues because having a felony on your record makes it difficult to get housing, a job and receive certain services. Her sister died of an oxycontin overdose, she said, acknowledging the difficulty of helping those struggling with addiction.
Schauf said he knows “drug use and drug abuse is an addiction,” and thus a medical issue.
“The ‘war on drugs,’ maybe it has to shift a little bit and not so much be a war on drugs as it is a war to help fight addiction,” he said. “I don't know what the answer to that particularly is. That’s something that politicians are going to have to figure out at a higher level, because it is going to require money.”
He said he’s supportive of some of the ideas in the “defund the police” movement, such as getting more social workers involved in such cases, but “we still have to maintain a level of safety and security.”
Crisis intervention
To help in mental health cases, one-third of the Baraboo Police Department is trained in crisis intervention, Schauf said.
Crisis Intervention Team training, a week-long, 40-hour training for law enforcement, has been shown to improve outcomes -- including a decrease in the risk of officer injuries -- when law enforcement interacts with people experiencing mental illness, Jesse said. As a diversion program, she said it teaches de-escalation techniques aimed at keeping the individual out of jail and instead connecting them with services.
Jesse said Sauk County has been able to offer CIT training to local police since 2018, but it’s “kind of expensive” and the county has lost some of its funding sources.
“I would love to see this kind of training be mandatory for all law enforcement,” as it is in other states but not Wisconsin, Jesse said.
Pierce of the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center said the sheriff’s department has also participated in CIT training, including both patrol officers and jail deputies.
When an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis -- meaning they are a danger to themselves or others -- the Sauk County Human Services Department involves law enforcement to detain that person “for their own safety,” Baldauf said.
When they aren’t considered to be in imminent danger, she said the department can assess them and help set them up with resources like counseling or voluntary hospitalization. The county is available for walk-in services and phone consultation.
Generally, people need to seek services voluntarily, she said. Schauf said the police department is “very careful” about when it commits someone to a mental health facility involuntarily, because “that’s depriving them of their constitutional rights.” It’s not illegal to have mental illness, he noted.
Local numbers
The panelists didn’t have local statistics on the mental health of jail inmates nor on the impact of policing on community members of color, but Schauf offered data on its calls for service.
In 2020, he said the city of Baraboo had 8,010 calls, including 494 categorized as “check welfare” where the caller was concerned about someone’s welfare. There were 44 instances where police, with the help of Sauk County Human Services, made an “emergency detention,” meaning someone was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility for treatment, he said.
As of Wednesday, 2021 has brought 5,902 calls for service, 488 of which were for a check welfare, Schauf said. There already have been 41 emergency detentions so far this year, he said.
“Mental health is a big issue for us here in law enforcement, and we can’t do it alone. We need the partners that are here on the panel, and that’s why I’m excited to talk about this,” Schauf said.
