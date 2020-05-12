Baraboo Concert on the Square series cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to concerns over COVID-19, Downtown Baraboo's Concert on the Square series has been cancelled for this summer, for the first time in almost 45 years.

"We're very sorry. It hurt a lot for me to cancel it. It's the first time in 45 years that we haven't done the concert," said concert conductor and administrator Gerald Stich. "We're looking forward to next year and having a bang-up year."

Stich said he made the decision to ensure the safety of the musicians who would play in bands with 20-50 people, as well as any traveling musicians.

"It's in the interest of musicians, both local and visiting that we have lined up," said Stich. "It's pretty hard to isolate an audience. For me to get the band together means 25-50 musicians and that's illegal, and it's pretty hard to play a horn with a mask on."

While the traditional series has been cancelled, Stich said that he is exploring the possibility of different options for performances, such as live-streaming performances by smaller bands or holding a driv-up concert at the Sauk County fairgrounds, where people can watch performances from their cars.