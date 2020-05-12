Baraboo Concert on the Square series cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to concerns over COVID-19, Downtown Baraboo's Concert on the Square series has been cancelled for this summer, for the first time in almost 45 years.
"We're very sorry. It hurt a lot for me to cancel it. It's the first time in 45 years that we haven't done the concert," said concert conductor and administrator Gerald Stich. "We're looking forward to next year and having a bang-up year."
Stich said he made the decision to ensure the safety of the musicians who would play in bands with 20-50 people, as well as any traveling musicians.
"It's in the interest of musicians, both local and visiting that we have lined up," said Stich. "It's pretty hard to isolate an audience. For me to get the band together means 25-50 musicians and that's illegal, and it's pretty hard to play a horn with a mask on."
While the traditional series has been cancelled, Stich said that he is exploring the possibility of different options for performances, such as live-streaming performances by smaller bands or holding a driv-up concert at the Sauk County fairgrounds, where people can watch performances from their cars.
Stich said he is also considering the possibility of the series continuing later in August, but said it will depend on the social distancing and safety guidelines at the time.
"We'll see what it's like in August, we may throw in a couple concerts so we can at least get part of our season in," said Stich.
Dee Marshall, president of the Downtown Baraboo community organization, said she's sad to see a tradition be put on hold.
"It's so much about the feel of downtown to have concerts and Gerry Stich. He's just a treasure," said Marshall. "We're really, really sad about this."
Many businesses in Baraboo provide money to sponsor the event, as well as serve as vendors during the event each week, which could mean a loss of business for some vendors this summer, said Marshall.
"I think the downtown merchants are really good at adjusting on the fly," said Marshall. "Even though we'll be missing the concerts, I foresee that they'll have some surprises, I think they'll still make Thursday nights really great."
Any checks the organization has received for sponsorship for this year's series will be returned due to the cancellation, said Stich.
