Baraboo Concerts on the Square debut next week after COVID-19 silenced 2020

From opera to big band to rock and country, musicians will once again project their sound Thursday nights this summer across Baraboo’s Courthouse Square.

The 40-plus-year-old tradition of Concerts on the Square debuts next week after COVID-19 left downtown Baraboo silent throughout 2020. Sound technician Derek Carden of Wisconsin Dells, who has worked with Concerts on the Square founder Gerald Stich for several years, said he volunteered to help spearhead planning this year because he wanted to ensure the series would happen.

“It’s exciting, honestly,” Carden said. “You know, those of us who work with Concerts on the Square do it because we really -- we really enjoy it. We really love Concerts on the Square and just, you know, providing entertainment to people, so to be able to do it again is exciting for all of us.”

This year’s lineup starts with a concert by visiting opera group La Musica Lirica, which is holding its five-week training program in Baraboo this summer and performing operas at the Al. Ringling Theatre.