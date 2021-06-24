Baraboo Concerts on the Square debut next week after COVID-19 silenced 2020

From opera to big band to rock and country, musicians will once again project their sound Thursday nights this summer across Baraboo’s Courthouse Square.
The 40-plus-year-old tradition of Concerts on the Square debuts next week after COVID-19 left downtown Baraboo silent throughout 2020. Sound technician Derek Carden of Wisconsin Dells, who has worked with Concerts on the Square founder Gerald Stich for several years, said he volunteered to help spearhead planning this year because he wanted to ensure the series would happen.
“It’s exciting, honestly,” Carden said. “You know, those of us who work with Concerts on the Square do it because we really -- we really enjoy it. We really love Concerts on the Square and just, you know, providing entertainment to people, so to be able to do it again is exciting for all of us.”
This year’s lineup starts with a concert by visiting opera group La Musica Lirica, which is holding its five-week training program in Baraboo this summer and performing operas at the Al. Ringling Theatre.
Lacey Steffes, president of Downtown Baraboo Inc., said it’s “such a great honor” to have La Musica Lirica in the area and participating in the concert series.
All concerts will start at 7 p.m.
Professor Stich’s Original Baraboo Circus Band will perform July 8, followed a week later by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County community band, which Stich directed for more than 50 years. Other groups include Baraboo’s own The Blacker Brothers Band, Madison trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and Ritt and Wilder Deitz.
“We’re obviously super grateful to have them back after not having them last year,” Steffes said, adding that whether the concert series was going to return “was probably the No. 1 question that’s been asked in the last six months.”
“Our community just loves them so much,” she said. “Jerry Stich has done such a fantastic job really making them a staple of our community and such a beautiful thing.”
Steffes said this year’s lineup includes some local groups that have “really great followings.”
The series won’t run for as long as it usually would, Carden said, with just nine concerts rather than 12 or 13.
Because of the uncertainty with the pandemic, he said organizers didn’t really start planning until the end of May, roughly four months later than usual. It was “very short notice to try to scramble and find bands and get everything organized,” he said.
“This year, just because of the timing constraints of getting things scheduled, getting touring acts just wasn’t an option, so it kind of gives us a kind of unique opportunity to showcase more local talent, which I think is pretty cool,” Carden said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.