Baraboo couple re-open Rosati's Pizza in Wisconsin Dells

Westerman said the difference with the Wisconsin Dells restaurant reopening now is the couple offer better customer service than when the establishment was last in operation. She said customers have commented it’s a cleaner and more friendly atmosphere since the couple took over the location.

“The locals are just really happy that we’ve reopened and they are really happy that we are kind of putting out a new face for this location and the tourists are really happy too,” he said. “The Dells gets a lot of tourists from the Chicago, Milwaukee area and they love Rosati’s and that’s kind of like the local pizza place in Milwaukee and Chicago. So they are so happy that there is a Rosati’s here that when they come here for vacation they can kind of get the same experience that they have back in their hometowns.”