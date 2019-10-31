Two people described as “young adults” by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister were transported via Medflight to University of Wisconsin Hospital after a head-on collision Thursday near Baraboo.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Two vehicles, a blue sedan and a red-colored SUV, crashed at the peak of a small hill in the E10000 block of City View Road just north of Baraboo.
Two Medflight helicopters landed in a nearby field and in the roadway at about 5:30 p.m. The front of the red SUV was smashed in. The blue sedan suffered major damage. Debris from the two vehicles was scattered across the road.
Meister said there were at least three people in one vehicle. At least one person was in another. Those not taken via helicopter were either taken to St. Clare Hospital via ambulance or examined via Baraboo EMS workers.
A driver was being released at the scene. Meister said the two people taken to Madison were in serious condition.
The crash is still under investigation. As of 6:30 p.m., the accident reconstruction team was still examining the scene. Meister said the cause is currently unknown.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
