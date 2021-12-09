Baraboo, Dells men qualify for World Axe Throwing Championships this weekend

Two Sauk County men will compete this weekend in the 2021 World Axe Throwing Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
Brian Buchanan of Baraboo and Brett Williamson of Wisconsin Dells, who recently opened a venue in Baraboo dedicated to the sport, qualified for the championships based on their placements in tournaments and the World Axe Throwing League seasons, Williamson said.
They qualified as a team in the duals event and each individually in knife throwing. Williamson also made it into the two largest and most competitive events -- hatchet and big axe -- making him one of just 13 people in the world to qualify for all four events, Buchanan said.
“All the tournaments, all the local medals -- that’s always very important, but going to Worlds is the biggest thing because it’s everything that everybody else wants to do, and if you can make it for one, let alone all four or two or three, it’s a big deal,” Buchanan said.
Williamson said there are roughly 18,000 axe-throwing competitors worldwide. The top 132 in hatchet and the top 64 in each of the other events are invited to compete in the world championship, which runs from Friday through Sunday.
According to the WATL leaderboard, Williamson ranks No. 41 in big axe and 76 in hatchet, and Buchanan is No. 8 in knife throwing, a newer addition to the championships. Williamson placed third in the US Open knife tournament.
They said they threw competitively in the world championship for the first time last year. But this year the competition is “10 times” stronger, Buchanan said, adding that about a dozen Wisconsinites made it this year compared to four last year. The pair said they’re looking forward to the higher level of competition.
“I was trying to find a crack in the bracket yesterday. There was no cracks,” Buchanan said, laughing. “I might be the crack in the bracket.”
He said there’s more “gamesmanship” involved this year than in the past. With knife throwing being a new event, he doesn’t know what to expect from his first match.
“He’s a great axe thrower,” Buchanan said of his first competitor, “but I have no clue if he can throw a knife or not, so it’ll be interesting.”
He’s been practicing every night after work to prepare, he said. For Williamson, practices range between three to six hours per day over the last few weeks. To qualify, they competed in events across the Midwest and beyond, they said.
“It turns into a monthly thing after a while … if you’re trying to keep up with the top tier of guys or you’re just trying to keep up with the bottom of, like, I’m just going to make it,” Buchanan said.
While duals tend to be more for fun, the hatchet and big axe events are more seriously competitive, they said. Williamson said the goal is to make it to the finals, which will be televised on ESPN3 at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Once you get to the level of the world championships, most games are won and lost within either a point or by missing your target by less than an inch,” Williamson said. “It’s that close of a competition.”
