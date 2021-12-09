Baraboo, Dells men qualify for World Axe Throwing Championships this weekend

“I was trying to find a crack in the bracket yesterday. There was no cracks,” Buchanan said, laughing. “I might be the crack in the bracket.”

He said there’s more “gamesmanship” involved this year than in the past. With knife throwing being a new event, he doesn’t know what to expect from his first match.

“He’s a great axe thrower,” Buchanan said of his first competitor, “but I have no clue if he can throw a knife or not, so it’ll be interesting.”

He’s been practicing every night after work to prepare, he said. For Williamson, practices range between three to six hours per day over the last few weeks. To qualify, they competed in events across the Midwest and beyond, they said.

“It turns into a monthly thing after a while … if you’re trying to keep up with the top tier of guys or you’re just trying to keep up with the bottom of, like, I’m just going to make it,” Buchanan said.