Baraboo, Dells pair open axe throwing venue in Baraboo

“Safety and training are the most important aspects to this because if you’re trained right and you feel safe, you’re going to do it right every single time,” Buchanan said.

Insurance also “is key,” he said. For insurance reasons, throwers must be at least 10.

Once the players are comfortable and are able to stick the blade into the wood target at the end of their lane, they can begin to play. Sessions last one hour -- starting after safety and training -- and cost $20 per person. The business also serves beer, seltzer, cider, soda and water.

Games become progressively harder, each teaching a different skill, and end with “608,” a game that even Buchanan and Williamson haven’t beaten, the former said. Buchanan said the only way to earn points in 608 is by hitting the bullseye or the “killshots,” which are two spots near the top of the target. A bullseye gets six points, and a killshot gets eight; anything else on the board is worthless, he said.

Their business’ name comes from that point system, in addition to Baraboo’s area code.

