Baraboo distillery donated 70 gallons of alcohol to hospitals across the state to help hand sanitizer production

“Most people have offered to pay for it, and we said ‘no, that’s okay, just come in and pick it up.’ They find it really hard to believe that we would just donate it,” said Bemis. “When they can get hand sanitizer again, we’ll be done.”

Bemis said she and her husband, another owner of the distillery, decided to provide hospitals and organizations with alcohol to give back to the community and do their part in a time of crisis.

“It’s what you do, you help others at all times,” said Bemis. “We’ve always tried to be helpful to our community and this seems to be the whole state.”

In a coronavirus update on March 20, the Food and Drug Administration stated that it would not be taking action against independent manufacturing firms who compound hand sanitizer for consumer or health care personnel use during the coronavirus-induced shortages.

The update also stipulates that in order to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the manufacturer must be a pharmacist or chemist who makes the product in a state or federal licensed facility, or a registered outsourcing facility, or is supervised by a licensed pharmacist or chemist.