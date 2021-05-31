Baraboo educator earns Teacher of the Year

When she became the teacher for all of the third grade remote learners this year, Miescke said, “I thought, ‘How am I going to make a connection with them across a computer screen when we’re doing something that’s so foreign to all of us?’” Her solution was to forget about the screen, and teach as if they were in front of her, as they had been for a quarter century before.

The parents who nominated her to be the Baraboo School District’s Distinguished Elementary Teacher of the Year said she turned remote learning into a joy for their children, infusing young students weary of computers and staying home with a new love for learning.

“She never pushed him and let him open up when he was ready,” one mother wrote of her son who had lost his love for school over many months of quarantine. “He soon began to laugh and smile again. He leaves his classes motivated and excited, knowing he can do anything he sets his mind to.”

Returning to teaching has been healing, Miescke said. The kids asked about her “super-duper short hair” when they first logged on and saw her last fall, and she shared about what she had been through the year before and why she continues to need treatment. Her vulnerability opened a door for her students to be vulnerable, too.

Miescke had just gotten the OK from her doctor to return to the classroom next school year when, at an after-school staff meeting in the east library on May 25, her parents, husband, kids and grandkids surprised her as she learned she had been named this year’s Distinguished Elementary Teacher.