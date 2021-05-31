Baraboo educator earns Teacher of the Year

In her 23 years teaching in Baraboo, Kendra Miescke has always preached that differences can be gifts.
Miescke, a third grade teacher at East Elementary School, is an accomplished artist and opens each school year showing her students a landscape painting she made when she was their age, then talks “about how we all have different strengths and we’re all different.”
The lesson is important as they embark on a year of learning multiplication and division, earth science and narrative writing.
In September 2019, on the fourth day of school, she became so ill that principal Bryan Ashbeck sent her to the hospital where she would get a diagnosis of acute myelogenous leukemia, a ruthless and fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. She wouldn’t leave the hospital for a month, at times enduring chemotherapy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In December 2019 she would undergo a bone marrow transplant that she credits with saving her life.
The school district and community stood by her family through many months of treatment, with meals and gas cards for her husband and adult kids, a huge community fundraiser, and letters of support from former students and their families that she still pulls out to read when she needs a lift.
The pandemic was an odd kind of gift for her because it allowed her to teach remotely when her decimated immune system would have kept her out of the school.
When she became the teacher for all of the third grade remote learners this year, Miescke said, “I thought, ‘How am I going to make a connection with them across a computer screen when we’re doing something that’s so foreign to all of us?’” Her solution was to forget about the screen, and teach as if they were in front of her, as they had been for a quarter century before.
The parents who nominated her to be the Baraboo School District’s Distinguished Elementary Teacher of the Year said she turned remote learning into a joy for their children, infusing young students weary of computers and staying home with a new love for learning.
“She never pushed him and let him open up when he was ready,” one mother wrote of her son who had lost his love for school over many months of quarantine. “He soon began to laugh and smile again. He leaves his classes motivated and excited, knowing he can do anything he sets his mind to.”
Returning to teaching has been healing, Miescke said. The kids asked about her “super-duper short hair” when they first logged on and saw her last fall, and she shared about what she had been through the year before and why she continues to need treatment. Her vulnerability opened a door for her students to be vulnerable, too.
Miescke had just gotten the OK from her doctor to return to the classroom next school year when, at an after-school staff meeting in the east library on May 25, her parents, husband, kids and grandkids surprised her as she learned she had been named this year’s Distinguished Elementary Teacher.